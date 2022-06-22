NAWBO and the WPO Come Together as Women Helping Women for National Day of Service Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24th, two national membership organizations with shared passion and vision, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and the Women Presidents Organization (WPO), are partnering for a National Day of Service sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. The goal of this event is for members to come together as women helping women in communities across the United States. For this year's event, NAWBO and WPO are helping Dress For Success, a nonprofit that provides professional attire for low-income women, to help support their job-search and interview process.

"At JPMorgan Chase, we believe that all women deserve equal opportunity to follow their ambitions and build their careers. Support and mentorship between women professionals are crucial to fostering that growth," said Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, who is sponsoring the National Day of Service. "We are honored to collaborate with Dress for Success, the WPO and NAWBO to help women build the confidence and skills they need to reach their full potential."

NAWBO and WPO members will volunteer with Dress For Success in 13 U.S. locations where all three organizations share a strong presence. These locations include Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia, Miami, Nashville, Phoenix, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Washington, DC, Los Angeles and New York City. Members can also choose to celebrate the National Day of Service by volunteering at or making a donation to another organization of their choice that supports women and girls.

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 12.3 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. "NAWBO is an organization built and run by servant leaders who are passionate about supporting and lifting up women into greater spheres of power and influence," said NAWBO's CEO Jen Earle. "We're honored to partner with the WPO to do just this for the women in our communities who need it most right now."

The WPO is a dynamic and diverse collective of women business leaders around the world who share insight in groups facilitated to drive game-changing experiences. "At the WPO, we believe that belonging to a peer community is as much about giving support, as getting it. By joining together with NAWBO, we are able to bring more leaders who are committed to empowering women together using our collective resources. Whether it's boosting confidence with new professional attire for interviews or sharing concrete career insights, our goal is to effect real change for women nationwide," said WPO's CEO Camille Burns.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 12.3 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more about NAWBO, please visit www.nawbo.org.

The WPO is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world meet monthly to tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. To learn more about WPO, please visit www.women-presidents.com.

