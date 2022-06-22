HighByte Addresses Data Scalability and Automation Challenges with Latest Industrial DataOps Release

Industrial software company adds templates and expands connectivity to leading data lakes and warehouses with HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.4

PORTLAND, Maine, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.4 that enables users to scale data operations projects faster with less effort across a wider range of connections. The release introduces several new features, including instance and input templates, custom conditions, global functions, and parameters that enable users to define common, reusable components within the Intelligence Hub to improve its speed of deployment and maintainability. The latest release also includes new native connections to leading data lakes, warehouses, and sources, including Amazon S3, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Azure Blog Storage, and Modbus.

"The Intelligence Hub will enable us to simplify our data architecture, making our data both easier to manage and more accessible to a wider audience through a unified namespace," said Hayden Lovett, Global CI Engineer Specialist at Scholle IPN. Now part of SIG, Scholle IPN is a global leader in innovative sustainable packaging solutions. "With the new templating capabilities and custom conditions in the Intelligence Hub, we can rapidly create and manage modeled performance and OEE data for our machines. The ability to merge data from many sources will make new use cases possible, like precisely measuring how quickly machine issues are resolved and who performed them. It's a powerful tool."

According to ESG's April 2022 The State of DataOps survey sponsored by HighByte, 97% of organizations face data integration challenges. One of the most common integration challenges is the inability to apply automation to processes or workflows, as reported by 28% of respondents.

New components available in the latest release of HighByte Intelligence Hub—like templates and event-based flows—help address these challenges for companies working with industrial data. HighByte Intelligence Hub is an Industrial DataOps software solution that enables manufacturers and other industrial companies to merge, prepare, and deliver modeled industrial data to and from IT systems without writing or maintaining code.

To learn more about the release and see a live demonstration of the software, please register for the webinar, "More Data, Less Clicks: Automate Your Industrial Data Operations with Templates and Event Flows," on June 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

HighByte is an industrial software company in Portland, Maine USA building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://www.highbyte.com.

