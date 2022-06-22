CopperPoint Board of Directors Election

PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Ms. LoriAnn Lowery-Biggers and Mr. Marc Schmittlein have been re-elected to the Board of Directors of CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company, and that Mr. Michael Mathias and Ms. Marita Zuraitis have been elected to initial terms on the board.

The results of this election were announced at the board meeting held on June 8, 2022. Ms. Lowery-Biggers and Mr. Schmittlein will serve three-year terms, while Mr. Mathias and Ms. Zuraitis will serve one-year terms. Survey & Ballot Systems, an independent election administrator, conducted the voting process.

"This powerful combination of talent, coupled with our existing board leadership, provides a refreshed perspective and even greater capabilities supporting our dynamically growing company," said Ken Kirk, Board Chair.

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 26-state footprint, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and customers. It has $5.1 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of approximately $1.6 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

