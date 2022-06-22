Arkose Labs Ranked Again as the top Leader on G2's Enterprise Fraud Detection Summer 2022 Grid Report

In G2's annual summer ranking, Arkose Labs receives 4.9/5 overall star rating with 100% of customer reviewers indicating their confidence in its product roadmap

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced it has been recognized again by its customers for the direction that its products are heading. The quarterly G2 Enterprise Fraud Detection Grid® is a much-anticipated and authoritative view into the best-of-the-best fraud prevention vendors as rated and reviewed by their very own customers.

Arkose Labs customers continue to rate it high through G2 reviews (PRNewswire)

Arkose Labs has the largest Market Presence & received the highest Satisfaction score among products in Fraud Detection

The report states:

Arkose Labs has the largest Market Presence and received the highest Satisfaction score among products in Fraud Detection. 100% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars…and users said they would be likely to recommend Arkose Labs at a rate of 99%. Arkose Labs is also in the Bot Detection and Mitigation category.

"We're extremely proud of the newly released G2 rating, which is a reflection of the efficacy of our product suite," said Ashish Jain , Arkose Labs Chief Product Officer. "Simply put, our products do what we say they will do, and enterprise customers, the most recognizable companies in the world, know that they can trust us on that."

The company also received a 100% score in the product category that tests customers' assessment of product roadmap and the overall direction that the product is heading. Ease of Use, and Meets Requirements category scores further distanced Arkose Labs from other vendors participating in the assessment, and are clearly variables that landed the company in the highest spot in top right corner of the Grid. Arkose Labs also received a 100% score in the Quality of Support category, besting its 99% rating in the same category in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid.

"We have extremely happy customers, which is reflected in the highest net retention rates I've ever seen in my 20-year career working in cybersecurity," said Richard Dufty , Arkose Labs Chief Revenue Officer. "That's due to a unique combination of our technology's efficacy, a well-defined culture that encourages Arkosians to bring their best true selves to work every day, our ambitious customers, and the high-level of white-glove service we provide our customers. In providing our customers with an outstanding product coupled with award-winning service, we are actually protecting hundreds of millions of consumers around the world from financially-motivated fraudsters. We're also helping our customers ensure their consumers have a seamless experience."

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace that spotlights companies in its quarterly reports that earn high satisfaction scores through authentic customer reviews. Companies included on the G2 Grid for Enterprise Fraud Detection received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings by May 31, 2022. G2 ranks organizations into one of four quadrants on the Grid, using customer satisfaction reviews and market presence to determine placement.

Arkose Labs' cutting-edge technology is supported by a 24×7 Security Operations Center (SOC) dedicated to providing customers with maximum defense against large-scale attacks. The SOC provides active mitigation, working with customers during attacks and adapting the Arkose Labs decision engine to evolving threats.

The company's unique approach to sabotaging fraudsters' return on investment for attacks while allowing real users to authenticate with ease continues to garner attention. Arkose Labs was recognized in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech and ranked by Deloitte on its Fast500 list as the 83rd fastest growing company in North America.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers the world's first $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

