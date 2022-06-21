Nurse Practitioners Gather in Orlando for the 2022 AANP National Conference, June 21-26

Profession Reaches 355,000 With 26 States Now Giving Patients Full and Direct Access to NPs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) national conference opens in Orlando, Florida, where NPs will engage in more than 350 live and 80 on-demand sessions, as well as networking events designed to inspire NPs and advance high-quality health care nationwide. The 2022 convening will enrich NP knowledge and clinical excellence in such topics as the treatment of obesity in primary care and the delivery of virtual neurology care, while celebrating the profession's landmark achievements of the last 12 months.

"In 2022, we've reached historic milestones as a profession, with U.S. News and World Report ranking the NP role the top health care job in America and more than 355,000 NPs now licensed nationwide," said AANP President April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. "NPs truly are leading to advance the future of nursing and health care, and patients and policy makers are recognizing our vital role. In just the past 18 months, four additional states — Delaware, Kansas, Massachusetts and New York — have enacted state legislation to give patients full and direct access to NPs, bringing the benefits of Full Practice Authority to 26 states."

The 2022 AANP National Conference will take place June 21-26 at the Orange County Convention Center, and access to on-demand sessions will continue through July 27. The event will highlight NPs revolutionizing patient care and the solutions the profession offers to expand high-quality health care access, address health care disparities, promote inclusivity and combat health care provider burnout.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org . For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19 .

