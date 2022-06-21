NFP Appoints John Stewart to Lead Surety in Canada

Stewart brings significant global underwriting expertise across industries

TORONTO , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the hiring of John Stewart to serve as senior vice president, surety leader, in Canada. In this role Stewart will leverage his underwriting expertise with multinational companies to lead strategic surety business development in Canada and build a national surety team to service clients' contract and commercial bonding needs. He will report to Guy Jolicoeur, managing director, Technical Risk Construction Surety Natural Resources, NFP in Canada.

"John is an excellent addition to NFP and a highly motivated and results oriented leader," said Jolicoeur. "His strong background analyzing financial statements, legal documents and qualitative reports to provide surety bond underwriting insights and recommendations will provide an exceptional resource for our clients and surety team."

Stewart joins NFP from Allianz Trade in North America where he served as senior underwriter. Prior to this, he worked in a variety of underwriting and leadership roles for Liberty International Underwriting/Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and Ally Financial Inc. In addition to a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, Stewart holds an Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding designation from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.

"I'm looking forward to working with this diverse, experienced and knowledgeable team," said Stewart. "NFP is poised to continue expanding in the Canadian surety marketplace and I will be an enthusiastic leader and contributor as we provide unparalleled expertise and service to clients."

