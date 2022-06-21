HKA and Packetwatch expand collaboration to provide immediate cybersecurity incident response services

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA and PacketWatch announce plans to expand their strategic collaboration to provide quick reaction incident response and crisis management capabilities to global businesses impacted by a security incident including data breaches, email compromises, business disruption, or other cyber-related attacks.

(PRNewsfoto/HKA Global) (PRNewswire)

Michael Corcione, Partner, Global Cybersecurity & Privacy Risk Management Lead at HKA, commented, "I am excited to expand our relationship with PacketWatch and offer an expert team of incident response and investigations professionals to our clients. Supporting organizations throughout an incident, from detection, investigation, and post-incident response analysis is a critical service.

For over a year, both firms have been working together on incident investigations. PacketWatch and HKA have successfully collaborated on many complex cyber-related incidents working closely with clients and their legal counsel, across a multitude of industries such as manufacturing, financial services, government organizations, irrigation, information technology and many more. This advanced collaboration will further allow HKA and PacketWatch to offer complementary and enhanced services to HKA's global client base, spanning many industries. Christopher Krueger, Vice President, PacketWatch, said, "Cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Our partnership with HKA brings clients the expertise, scale, and professionalism necessary to rapidly address these threats on a global basis. Our combined expertise bolsters the capabilities brought to bear on incidents and helps reduce future risks."

About HKA

HKA is the world's leading consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation, dispute resolution and litigation support.

HKA's Cybersecurity and Privacy Risk Management practice is one of five risk mitigation related services lines, focusing on governance, risk and compliance, third-party and vendor risk management, incident response, training and cryptoasset operations advisory.

HKA has in excess of 1,000 consultants, experts and advisors in more than 40 offices across 18 countries. For more information about HKA, visit www.hka.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter (@HKAGlobal) and Facebook .

About PacketWatch

PacketWatch is a boutique provider of cybersecurity services with in-depth expertise in complex incident response, digital forensics, managed detection & response (MDR), and active cybersecurity services for mid-sized and enterprise organizations. Our responsive expertise allows us to quickly engage with our clients - rapidly identifying, containing and eradicating threats in their environment.

For more information about PacketWatch, visit packetwatch.com and connect with them on LinkedIn and Twitter (@packetwatch).

Media Contact:

John Paolin

609-320-8276

johnpaolin@hka.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HKA