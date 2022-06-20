Philadelphia Residents Rejoice: Stretch Zone Reaches Graduate Pointe

Founder of Leading Stretching Concept Celebrates Hometown Studio Opening

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise, announced today the addition of its newest location in Graduate Pointe, Philadelphia, situated at 32501 Washington Ave. Suite 102.

Stretch Zone Logo (PRNewswire)

Now officially open to the community, the studio provides local residents with its proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help enhance their quality of life. The studio joins a roster of five existing locations in the Philadelphia area.

"Ever since I started my stretching journey by assisting my Pop-Pop, I have had a desire to make a difference in individuals' lives. I discovered my "why" when I founded Stretch Zone. Having the ability to serve communities throughout the nation, especially in neighborhoods so close to the ones I grew up in, is such a humbling experience," said Jorden Gold, Founder of Stretch Zone. "As we open additional locations each week, we are able to change the lives of people's grandpas, grandmas, moms, sisters and more — this is the legacy that my Pop-Pop would have been proud to see me build. Whether our clients want to improve their golf swing or get a good night's rest, Stretch Zone was built to support efficient movement and happier lives."

Gold's passion for stretching formed more than two decades ago when he would stretch his Pop-Pop who was suffering with mobility loss due to diabetes. Since 2004, Gold has spearheaded the brand's methodology development and growth from coast-to-coast.

Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner-assisted stretching session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or looking to improve their mobility so they can quality spend time with their grandchildren, Stretch Zone is customized to meet everyone's personal needs and goals. Practitioners are nationally accredited through an internally developed training and qualification program to ensure a valuable experience to its clients. The patented stretching system has also earned the trust of chiropractors and complimentary health care professionals. This collective trust in the methodology from clients and professionals alike is why Stretch Zone offers each client their first 30-minute stretch for free.

Stretch Zone is the world's first and largest franchise in the stretching space. It offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. In 2021, the brand also struck up a partnership with Drew Brees, who sits on the Board of Directors, which strategically positions Stretch Zone to continue its stature as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Stretch Zone in Graduate Pointe, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/locations/graduate-pointe/.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. With a steady cadence of location openings, Stretch Zone is on the Road to 200, a milestone they will hit in late June. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

