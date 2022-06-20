Greif, Inc. Announces Webcast Details for Investor Day on June 23, 2022

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced webcast details for the Investor Day that will be hosted on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Convene, 75 Rockefeller Plaza 31st Floor in New York City. The presentation will start at approximately 8:30 am EDT, conclude at approximately 11:30 am EDT and will include live question and answer sessions.

Investor Day 2022 will feature in-depth discussion of Greif's Build to Last strategy led by new President & Chief Executive Officer Ole Rosgaard, as well as an overview of the Global Industrial Packaging and Paper Packaging & Services business segments and a discussion of Greif's financial position and outlook by Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Larry Hilsheimer.

Please utilize this link to participate in the webcast. Alternatively, the webcast and presentation will be available on Greif's website at http://www.investor.greif.com and can be viewed under the "events calendar." To dial in please call 833-490-0898, for international calling +1 2132179332, and use the conference ID 9256917. The webcast will open at 8:00 am EDT on June 23, 2022. The event replay will be available at the above links shortly following the live presentation.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "aspiration," "objective," "project," "believe," "continue," "on track" or "target" or the negative thereof and similar expressions, among others, identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations and other information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those forecasted, projected or anticipated, whether expressed or implied. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations contact information

Matt Leahy, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

740-549-6158 Matthew.Leahy@Greif.com

