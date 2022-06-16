Wow Week Arrives at Zulily on June 20: Score the Lowest Prices of the Season

The annual week-long shopping event at Zulily kicks off June 20, delivering seven full days of massive savings on the most beloved brands, including Dyson, Melissa & Doug, MCM, Birkenstock, and more.

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer Zulily today announced the arrival of Wow Week, a special shopping event that offers its lowest prices of the season on everything from apparel and kids' toys to jewelry and homewares. Though every day is exciting at Zulily with unique items and limited-time deals, beginning June 20, Zulily will offer moms a whole week of "wow!" with even bigger surprise deals added each day.

Wow Week starts at 6 a.m. PT on Monday, June 20, and runs until 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 26, giving moms seven days of opportunity to score the best steals and deals for herself, her family, and her home.

"We know moms love the thrill of finding a deal on their favorite brands, so to celebrate our customers, we wanted to create a fun and entertaining shopping experience that infused value into their lives," said Carmela Jaime Matthews, director of site merchandising and programming at Zulily. "Wow Week was designed to optimize mom's budget and help her save on the brands she loves, so she can discover something that feels just right for herself and her family, without breaking the bank."

Each year during Wow Week, Zulily delivers incredible value to moms with limited-time deals on styles for the whole family, at the lowest prices of the season. This year's event will feature an assortment of premium products from brands that "wow!", plus other surprises to delight shoppers throughout the week. From June 20 through June 26, Zulily customers will find brands like Dyson, MCM, Birkenstock, Melissa & Doug, and more – all available for the taking while supplies last.

Wow Week Preview

Dyson: Get free shipping on refurbished vacuums and air care, including cordless stick vacuums, upright vacuums, air purifiers, and fans.

MCM: Save up to 60% on designer handbags, accessories, and small leather goods from MCM, Gucci, Givenchy, and more.

Birkenstock: Save up to 75% on sandals and shoes for the whole family.

Melissa & Doug: Save up to 50% on pretend play toys and more.

In addition to unbeatable savings on the most beloved brands, Zulily will feature hundreds of deals throughout the week on an assortment of merchandise.

Customers should come back each day of Wow Week to see what's new and score the biggest savings of the season at Zulily before they sell out.

About Zulily®

Online retailer Zulily helps moms around the world discover incredible deals and fresh style for themselves, their families and their homes. Zulily launches thousands of products at amazing values each day, curating personalized shopping experiences that include apparel and footwear for the whole family, toys, home décor, and so much more. Zulily's app uses compelling video and imagery to bring more than 15,000 big name brands and boutique finds to life on mobile.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service, and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a fun and engaging shopping experience that sparks discovery, connection and entertainment. Zulily has passed millions in savings onto its customers since its first sale in 2010. For more information visit www.zulily.com .

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in video commerce (vCommerce), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

