Metaverse Games Section Officially Released, Color World Brings Fresh New Entertainment Technology

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, has recently announced new features and in-game locations are in the works following their recent successful app update, capturing the attention of the public and industry insiders alike. Today, Color Star once again announced that the metaverse platform's games section is officially online. Members can log in to experience the novel entertainment made possible through state-of-the-art technology.

Since the launch of the Color World metaverse app, the technical team has worked nonstop on the development and innovation, combining large amounts of AR and AI technologies, virtual images with real locations, creating virtual meeting rooms, digital airports, business headquarters, celebrity entertainment, and other related content. Color Star is creating an interdependence of entertainment and business, all the while constantly providing users with refreshing new content. The launch of the currency "Rainbow Beans" will allow users access to life-like immersive interactions. This games section has been the focus of the technical team's development. It is understood that the genre of the newly released game named 'Super Kart Racing' already has a large worldwide competitive scene compared to similar more traditional games. "Super Kart Racing" adheres to the concept of the metaverse in terms of having very high standards for its graphics and competitive scene. During pre-testing, users gave very positive feedback in regard to the game's graphics and gameplay. Color Star metaverse will follow up "Super Kart Racing" with more games in the future.

Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, commented: "Many people who follow our team and our software have noticed that we have been publishing a lot of good news lately. This is because in the early stages of the Color World metaverse platform, we were able to attract many new business partners thanks to our strong userbase and technical content. In this update of our software, we updated all the locations, businesses, celebrities, games, and so on. We also gave some of our partners and users a part to play by being able to voice their opinions, which made us encouraged and trusted. So, the release of one piece of good news after another is the best way to repay these supporters. Moreover, we hope to let everyone understand that Color World metaverse app is an "artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment" metaverse entertainment platform, which is our biggest focus and advantage. We will continue to play to our professional advantages and resources. Color Star will provide extraordinary entertainment technology for millions of users around the world. We encourage everyone to download the "color world _ metaverse" application on Apple App Store and Android Google Play to experience our software and we also hope that more game companies will cooperate with us to release more high-quality games on our metaverse software platform. "

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

