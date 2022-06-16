Forever Brands Signs with Rebel Interactive Group to Lead Marketing Campaign for Longevity by Brooke Burke Body TM - our new Plant Based Super Food

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZA Group, Inc (OTC:ZAAG), has signed with Rebel Interactive Group to head up our digital brand marketing, social media, advertising and content creation campaigns for our new Plant Based Super Food brand – Longevity by Brooke Burke Body. Through digital, social, OTT and CTV campaigns, the Company plans an aggressive on-line subscription marketing campaign to support the launch of our product in early September.

The global superfoods market size was estimated at USD 137.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2025. (Source: Grand View Research) and 70% of business leaders say the subscription business models will be key to their prospects in the years ahead (Source: Global Banking and Finance Review).

Rebel brings unique expertise to a broad range of industries, from financial services, automotive, retail and consumer goods, to high-tech, commercial products and services, beverages, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and media and entertainment. Rebel's team of experts have worked with some of the world's largest brands and companies to develop business strategies and innovative solutions. Additional information on Rebel and their clients, which include DeLoitte, L'Oreal, Bank of America and more, can be found here: https://rebelinteractivegroup.com/our-clients/

"The addition of Rebel Interactive rounds out our brand building and marketing components of our subscription-based product launch. Their background and market insight will help deliver a strong launch for our Plant Based Super Food. We hope you will join us as we ramp up our milestones throughout the summer months to our launch in September", stated Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer of Forever Brands.

About Forever Brands Inc:

Forever Brands is a Brand Development and Business accelerator company. The company is focused on select consumer good segments that are deemed underserved and offer significant growth opportunities for our company.

About Brooke Burke and Brooke Burke Body :

Brooke Burke holds many titles including mother of four, author, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist and television personality. Brooke is recognized for many network television stints, most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of Dancing with the Stars. A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top ten moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer & an encourager of all thing's health & wellness. Brookes is an advocate for women's health & a trusted voice. In 2019, Brooke brought her lifelong commitment to health and wellness to EVERY body by launching Brooke Burke Body (BB Body), a digital gym available in all app stores and across a variety of streaming platforms. BB Body features original content for the mind, body, and soul as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges and LIVE classes.

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG) ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct-to-consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 100% of Forever brands, 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

Forward-Looking Statements

