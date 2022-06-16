Call for Completed Audio Drama Submissions

Audio Streaming Service Grows Its Audience and Catalog

PARK CITY, Utah, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dramafy, a one-stop source for the best in Audio Fiction, which launched in July 2021, now features more than 1500 episodes from 135 different audio shows.

Dramafy is seeking submissions of completed audio dramas from independent content creators to add to its ever-growing catalog! The platform is unique in its commitment to revenue share with its producers. Creators of audio dramas streamed on the platform earn a percentage of all gross revenue generated through subscriptions and advertising, based on total minutes listened, on a quarterly basis.

The streaming service utilizes the latest mobile technology to stream hundreds of hours of contemporary audio dramas in multiple genres, including SciFi, westerns, adventure, comedy, mystery and children's. The service is curated for "all ears" (no harder than a PG-13 rating).

Stories are streamed from Dramafy.com , or with the free Dramafy mobile apps available for Apple devices from the App Store, or for Android devices on Google Play.

Dramafy is presently undertaking an aggressive marketing campaign using social media and advertising to promote shows presently on the platform. A semi-monthly newsletter features new content streamed and spotlights creators on the platform.

Dramafy streams audio dramas from independent producers and features such popular contemporary audio favorites as "Brass," "Powder River," and "Tower 4."

In addition, are new original productions exclusive to Dramafy including the romantic/adventure "Undercover Engagement", and the WWII comedy/drama, "A String of Pearls", the drama, "Coming Home" and the children's series "The Absolutely, Positively, True Adventures of Babe the Dog."

Listenership levels grew dramatically after April 1, when Dramafy launched its "Listen free with ads" service. Ad-free listening is also available at two subscription levels: $3.99 per month, or for $3.49 per month with an annual subscription. The service is designed to provide easy, one-stop access to the best in audio fiction, cutting through a sea of podcasts and music on other streaming services.

Producers interested in submitting an audio drama Dramafy should go to the Dramafy.com website and click on the "Submit Your Show" button under the "Have an Audio Drama?" portion at the bottom of the website. It will walk creators through the submission process and more fully describe the Dramafy revenue sharing model. And submission guidelines.

