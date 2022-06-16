Aristocrat Gaming™ and Seminole Gaming Launch $1 Million Dollar Storm™ Progressive Jackpot

Exclusive high-limit progressive debuts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming and Seminole Gaming have leveled up once again with the launch of an all-new Dollar Storm featuring a progressive jackpot starting at $1 million. Building on the phenomenal success of the Dragon Link™ high-denomination slot and the launch of the $1 million Dragon Link progressive jackpot, the $1 million Dollar Storm slot game rounds out the star-studded lineup of high-limit player options.

Aristocrat Gaming's all-new Dollar Storm $1 million progressive jackpot can be found exclusively at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla. (pictured) and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Each property will have linked progressive jackpots starting at $1 million. (PRNewswire)

The Dollar Storm $1 million progressive jackpot can be found exclusively at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla. Each property will have linked progressive jackpots starting at $1 million.

Just one year ago, the $1 million Dragon Link progressive became a quick player favorite and made headline news when the same winner hit the jackpot twice in less than three weeks.

"First came the Dragon and now comes the Storm.," said Juan Martinez, vice president of gaming operations for Seminole Gaming. "We are excited to offer the newest $1 million dollar progressive from Aristocrat. Since November 2021, we've had seven $1 million dollar winners on our Dragon Link machines across our Seminole Hard Rock properties in Hollywood and Tampa. We look forward to offering the $1 million progressive awards to an even larger audience with the new $5 minimum bet option."

"We are ecstatic to debut the new $1 million progressive jackpot on Dollar Storm with Seminole Gaming," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. "The addition of this game to both of these casino floors is another example of how Aristocrat continues to bring engaging high-limit content to slot players."

Aristocrat's $1 Million Dollar Storm slot game featuring a $1 million progressive jackpot will include denominations at 10 cents, 25 cents, 50 cents, $1, $2, $5. It has a minimum entry bet of only $5.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with 3,000 slots, 193 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 3 worldwide in 2021 ticket sales for theatre venues by Pollstar Magazine, showcases A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

ABOUT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO TAMPA

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino offers nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games, a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables and a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The 800-room hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and proudly offers 12 restaurants, including upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, and Cipresso. Amenities include the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center, which hosts some of the nation's hottest entertainers and must-see concerts; a 60,000-square-foot pool deck area with three pools and 19 cabanas; as well as the luxurious Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

For Aristocrat:

Meghan Sleik, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

For Seminole Gaming:

Teresa Shum, teresa.shum@seminolehardrock.com (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood)

Darien Cobb, darien.cobb@seminolehardrock.com (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa)

