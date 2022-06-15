Vote By June 30 For Your Favorite Nurse In Oak Point University's #BadassNurses Contest

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting is open today to determine who will be the winners in Oak Point University's "Calling All #BadassNurses" contest. Launched during National Nurses Week, Oak Point University, an academic leader that has prepared students for successful careers as nurses and nurse leaders since 1914, has selected 18 finalists from more than 400 submissions. The public is encouraged to vote for winners in two grand prize categories (Oak Point University alum and non-alum) now through 11:59 p.m. CDT on Thursday, June 30. All finalists are listed in random order at badassnurses.org.

Oak Point University's #BadassNurses campaign, appearing on billboards, transit advertising, and radio in the Chicagoland area, utilizes Oak Point University alumni stories to illustrate the “badassery” of nursing in action and offer inspiration for the next generation of nurses. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to celebrate nurses who demonstrate dedication, perseverance, and resilience every day," said Therese A. Scanlan, EdD, president of Oak Point University. "They are true badasses in the sense that they put their very best on the line and help their patients on the road to better health."

The contest is part of the "Built to Be Badass" campaign that features nurses and their stories with the goal to share with the world what nurses do every day is not only difficult but highly challenging—in all aspects—emotionally, physically, and intellectually. And that they do their jobs with empathy, grace, determination, and grit. Nurses are smart, resilient, and resourceful like no other. They are true badasses.

Phase one of the campaign, appearing on billboards, transit advertising, and radio in the Chicagoland area — utilizes Oak Point University alumni stories to illustrate the "badassery" of nursing in action and offered inspiration for the next generation of nurses. Hearing the life stories and career arcs, the far-from-ordinary career opportunities, and the paths that led from anguish to metamorphosis give "Built to Be Badass" the power to connect.

Eighteen standout finalists were selected from the pool of submissions and awarded a $500 gift card. The public may vote for one finalist in each category (alum and non-alum) once a day through June 30. The finalists with the most votes in each category will determine the two grand prize winners; each will receive a badass vacation for two and the opportunity to appear in phase two of the "Build to Be Badass" campaign. The two "Calling All #Badass Nurses" grand prize winners will be announced on July 7. Meet the finalists and vote today at badassnurses.org.

About Oak Point University

Oak Point University, formerly Resurrection University, is a private, not-for-profit nursing and health sciences educational institution committed to creating a healthy tomorrow, with campuses in Chicago and Oak Brook, Illinois. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, undergraduate programs in radiography, and micro-credentialing through its School of Emerging Education. Oak Point offers the most cutting-edge SIM technologies available in the region and is a top option for those seeking degrees and certifications in health care. Visit oakpoint.edu for more information.

About the "Calling All #BadassNurses" Contest

Entrants must be U.S. residents and eighteen (18) years of age or older. Nominees must be a Registered Nurse or Licensed Practical Nurse, a legal U.S. resident, and twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of nomination. The nomination period begins on 5/6/2022 at 12:00 a.m. CDT and ends on 6/10/2022 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Public voting of finalists starts on or about 6/15/2022 at 12:00 p.m. CDT and ends on 6/30/2022 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Sponsored by: Oak Point University, Chicago and Oak Brook, IL. For entry form and official rules at visit badassnurses.org.

