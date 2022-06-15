Planet Smoothie Supports Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on National Smoothie Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com ) is celebrating National Smoothie Day on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 with a day of donations to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. All day, when customers purchase any smoothie 20 oz. or larger at participating Planet Smoothie locations or online at planetsmoothie.com, they can receive a 20 oz. Lunar Lemonade for a $1 donation to the charity.

Planet Smoothie National Smoothie Day (PRNewswire)

Planet Smoothie Partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand for National Smoothie Day!

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

"We are honored to partner with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for National Smoothie Day this year," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "This day is a win-win for our customers and for the incredible mission of our charitable partner in support of their efforts to fund critical research and assist families affected by childhood cancer."

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com .

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Planet Smoothie (PRNewsFoto/Planet Smoothie) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Smoothie