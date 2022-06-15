Foul-Mouthed "Dirty Dog" Promotes the Family-Friendly VidAngel

Agency Behind Greatest Viral Ads in Internet History Including Squatty Potty, Chatbooks, Purple, and Lumē Debuts First Major Ad Campaign for Relaunch of Popular App VidAngel–Empowering Parents to Clean Up Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, and More

PROVO, Utah, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers , the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are announcing a new campaign called "Dirty Dog" for VidAngel, a filtering company using innovative technology that lets users remove objectionable content from popular movies and TV shows streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and AppleTV+.

We knew this campaign would have to resonate, both with VidAngel's current customers and with those who've never heard of the service before," said Shane Rickard, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. "We've achieved that with a foul-mouthed and gruff 'Dirty Dog', a hilariously lovable character whose pitch is a memorable way to understand what VidAngel is about and why it matters."

Watch the YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkwaIucP14o

Harmon Brothers' visual effects-heavy "Dirty Dog" ad campaign features a gruff, talking dog who shares how his human family uses VidAngel's technology to filter objectionable content from popular movies and series on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. VidAngel has over 15,000 titles on its platform, and this ad campaign reunites VidAngel with Harmon Brothers, who did the original creative and branding for the company at its inception.

CLIENT: VidAngel

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS



Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based ad agency behind the most successful ads in internet history. Their videos have earned billions of views and driven hundreds of millions in sales. Harmon Brothers' award-winning work for brands such as Poo~Pourri, Squatty Potty, Chatbooks, Lumē Deodorant, Purple Mattress, Kodiak Cakes—and now for popular movies and TV shows such as The Chosen—has turned startups into household names, and established brands as industry leaders.

ABOUT VIDANGEL



VidAngel is the market-leading entertainment platform empowering users to set customized filters for language, nudity, violence, and other content from movies and TV shows. VidAngel's success has been well documented, earning a #1 BestCompany.com user rating.

