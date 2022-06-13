ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS TO MANAGE THE LEGENDARY HOTEL BAUER IN VENICE, ITALY

Following a multi-year renovation, the historic hotel will join the brand's impressive European collection of iconic properties in 2025

HONG KONG , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing continuation of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®' commitment to thoughtful and strategic global growth, the brand is pleased to announce that it has been selected to manage the legendary Hotel Bauer in Venice, Italy. Owned by real estate developer SIGNA Prime Selection, the hotel is situated in the city's historic San Marco district, between the Grand Canal and Piazza San Marco, just a short distance from famous sites such as the Rialto Bridge. The addition of this property to Rosewood's esteemed collection of luxury hotels and resorts will mark a notable extension of the existing European portfolio.

Rosewood Hotel Bauer (PRNewswire)

Originally built in 1880, Hotel Bauer is set to undergo a multi-year renovation in November 2022, at which time the hotel will close as it prepares to reopen as Rosewood Hotel Bauer in 2025. Led by well-known Venice based architect, Alberto Torsello, and renowned interior design group, BAR Studio, the restoration of the existing building will be meticulously cared for, with much of the hotel's historic framework set to be repaired and integrated into the new design including the original façade, grand winding staircase and many interior elements that are a part of the property's rich past. Throughout the restoration there will be an emphasis on sustainability, which will play a highly significant role in the plans for the hotel as the property aims to obtain three sustainability certificates: the Green Pass, Casa Klima and LEED Gold.

"We are thrilled to be growing Rosewood's presence in Europe with this pivotal addition in such a magnificent and beloved city like Venice," said Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and Co-Chief Development Officer. "Across our portfolio we have been honored with opportunities to restore and reimagine many historic spaces across the globe, and we are incredibly thankful that Rosewood has been to be chosen to help breathe new life into Hotel Bauer."

Rosewood Hotel Bauer will be comprised of just over 110 rooms, with over half of the accommodations being suites, including several signature suites and a presidential suite. The property's world-class food and beverage offerings will include a casual restaurant and wine bar on the ground floor and a refined Venetian restaurant and rooftop bar with a traditional Venetian Altana. The property will also be home to a spectacular Italian rooftop garden with breathtaking views of the city, a luxurious wellness facility, and an outdoor pool with a bar located on the eighth floor. A luxury retail space spanning around over 32,200 sq. ft. will be integrated in the property experience and located at the rear of the building directly on the lively Campo San Moisé square, close to Piazza San Marco.

"Rosewood is considered one of the world's most reputable hotel operators and the new Rosewood Hotel Bauer, directly on the Grand Canal, represents an extraordinary project that is to be completed over the coming three years," say Heinz Peter Hager, President of SIGNA Italia. "This modern ultra-luxury hotel – in combination with first-class restaurants and an impressive rooftop garden – is set to become Venice's new center of attraction."

Rosewood Hotel Bauer adds to the impressive collection of Rosewood properties currently in the development pipeline and is the third new addition announced this year alone, joining The Raleigh Miami Beach and Rosewood Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the hotel joins the brand's growing Italian portfolio, including Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany and the upcoming Rosewood Rome, set to open in 2024. It further marks the seventh property within Rosewood's iconic European collection which includes Rosewood London, Paris' Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, the recently opened Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid, Spain and the upcoming Rosewood Vienna, opening in Summer 2022.

For more information on Rosewood Hotel Bauer, please visit http://rosewoodhotels.com/en/hotel-bauer-venice.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages a global collection of 29 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About SIGNA Prime Selection

SIGNA Prime Selection is one of a total of five SIGNA Real Estate companies and owns a portfolio of exclusive real estate properties in prime inner-city locations in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Italy. The vast majority of these extraordinary real estate objects will remain in the hands of SIGNA Prime in the long term. A significant part of SIGNA Prime's success story is the trusting relationship and close partnership it maintains with its stakeholders.

SIGNA Prime's portfolio includes the KaDeWe and the UPPER WEST Tower by the Gedächtniskirche in Berlin, the spectacular Elbtower high-rise project in Hamburg's HafenCity, the premium Alsterhaus department store in Hamburg and the Oberpollinger and the Karstadt development project near Munich's central train station. In Austria, the outstanding portfolio properties include the premium Park Hyatt Vienna hotel and the Goldenes Quartier business district.

With these projects, SIGNA continues to make important contributions to advance urban development. SIGNA doesn't just focus on the individual property; it reconceptualises issues such as inner-city development, sustainability, diversity of use, networking and mobility. For livable cities – for all of us.

Rosewood Media Contacts:





Italy

Francesca Pelagotti

FCOMM

Telephone: +39 366 7062302

E-mail: francescapelagotti@fcomm.it





North America United Kingdom Kendall Trainer Amelia Strange Nike Communications Bacchus PR Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 20 8968 0202 Email: ktrainer@nikecomm.com Email: amelia@bacchus.agency



Japan Mainland China Mayumi Abe Snaith Yvonne Ma Colours PR Gusto Luxe Telephone: +81 80 3256 0766 Telephone: +86 15121020056 Email: mayumi.abe@prcolours.com Email: yvonne.ma@gusto-luxe.com



Signa Media Contact:

Robert Leingruber

E-mail: r.leingruber@signa.at



(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts