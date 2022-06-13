OFS Expands AccuTube® RR Product Family Featuring Rollable Ribbon to Include an All-Dielectric Self-Supporting (ADSS) Cable Solution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect 2022, Booth 205, OFS is pleased to announce the expansion of its popular rollable ribbon product portfolio with the release of the new PowerGuide® AccuTube+® RR ADSS cable solution.

With product availability up to 864 fibers, the PowerGuide® AccuTube+ RR ADSS cable is a totally dry, ribbon in loose tube cable construction offering twice the fiber density of comparable, standard flat ribbon cable designs. The PowerGuide® AccuTube+ RR is a totally gel-free double jacket ADSS design optimized for high density distribution networks and FTTH deployments utilizing self-support aerial cables or aerial to underground transition installations. With one of the highest fiber counts of any ADSS cable per cable area, the PowerGuide® AccuTube+ RR delivers increased carrying capacity and easy mass fusion splicing to meet the demands of today's high-growth, high-bandwidth networks.

The totally gel-free PowerGuide® AccuTube+ RR ribbon in loose tube construction offers the following benefits as an effect of removing gels from traditional ribbon ADSS designs:

Enables savings on installation time and labor costs. Field technicians can experience up to 80% time reduction for cable end prep when compared to gel-filled flat ribbon constructions.

Allows faster splicing with higher first pass yields due to cleaner work environment and mass fusion splicing ability.

Significantly lowers overall cable weight and diameter for easier handling and lower operation tensions on poles.

"In response to customer demand for expansion of the rollable ribbon technology in ADSS solutions, OFS is excited to include this product into our PowerGuide® solutions portfolio," said Brian Maxwell, Outside Plant Cable Product Manager.

OFS Rollable Ribbon cables feature a unique ribbon structure featuring 12 individual 250 micron fibers which are partially bonded at predetermined intervals to form a very flexible ribbon, allowing the ribbons to be rolled into very tight bundles, doubling the fiber density of a cable. When accessed in the cable, these fibers behave much like a traditional flat ribbon that allows highly efficient mass fusion splicing using existing flat ribbon splice equipment and procedures. Individual fibers may also be accessed easily for single fiber splicing efforts.

The new PowerGuide® AccuTube+ RR products will be featured at Fiber Connect 2022 at the Gaylord Convention Center, Nashville, TN, June 12-15, or contact your OFS representative for more information.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com/.

