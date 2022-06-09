Carolinas AGC Awarded Top Honors for 100th Anniversary Celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --– June 9, 2022 – Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce that we have won a 2020-2021 Best in Business Award from the SC Society of Association Executives in the category of Special Program/Event for the Carolinas AGC Centennial Celebration. Entries were judged on purpose, marketing, agendas, creativity and execution of the program or event.

Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Carolinas AGC) (PRNewswire)

The CAGC Centennial Celebration, which honored CAGC's 100th Anniversary with about 325 attendees, was an evening of dinner and dancing among all members, members' families, and present and previous CAGC staff and leaders. The event was originally planned for October 2020; due to COVID, all the planning, preparing, purchasing, and staff hours that had gone into this huge event was then shifted to Nov. 5, 2021.

The celebration's planning dated back to 2018 when CAGC created a task force of members and members' spouses – an example of how CAGC likes to involve family! The task force chose Charlotte for the event due to its central location for our members in North Carolina and South Carolina as well as the home of our headquarters and where we were founded. The goal for this event was to invite all CAGC member companies and partners and have them register at a low cost. Unlike our other large events which usually include educational opportunities, this was an opportunity for attendees to simply relax and have fun in a celebratory atmosphere.

The task force also acknowledged the need for our CAGC young leaders to participate in this event since they are the future of Carolinas AGC. Therefore, a two-day CAGC Young Leader Conference was held prior to the Centennial event at the same location so that it was convenient for the young leaders to attend the celebration as well.

CAGC Director of Events Chelsea Andujar said, "The Centennial Celebration was unlike any event I have ever been a part of, and the entire Carolinas AGC team pulled together and made it an amazing event that our members are still talking about!"

SC Society of Association Executives presented the Best in Business Awards at the 2022 SCSAE Annual Conference in Beaufort, SC.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers and service providers.

CONTACT: Lori McGovern; lmcgovern@carolinasagc.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carolinas AGC