California Strawberries Celebrates the "Million Ways to Love Strawberries" with an 'Apotheberry' Experience featuring California Strawberry Farmers, Christina Milian and other LA Influencers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the California Strawberry Commission hosted an exclusive "Million Ways to Love Strawberries" event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel to celebrate peak strawberry season, the unique versatility and love consumers have for the vibrant, healthy berry, and the extraordinary people who grow them.

Christina Milian (PRNewswire)

California strawberry farmers Neil Nagata and Mayra Paniagua represented the hundreds of strawberry farmers who grow nearly 90 percent of the nation's strawberries on less than 1 percent of the Golden State's farmland. Many are second-and third-generation farmers with a long history of demonstrating love and care for the land and the people who grow and harvest the fruit, and for the communities where they live. Without farmers and farm workers, it would be impossible to get strawberries to grocery stores across the world.

Celebrity actress, singer, entrepreneur and mom of three, Christina Milian was there to celebrate all things strawberries and share a special strawberry version of her beignets from Beignet Box. Other notable food and nutrition influencers were there to serve guests their fabulous strawberry creations, including:

"We are excited to host this event and shine a spotlight on the love that consumers have for strawberries," said Chris Christian, Senior Vice President, California Strawberry Commission. "Having our growers here to share their family farming stories and their passion for growing this healthy, sweet and versatile berry makes it extra special."

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STRAWBERRY COMMISSION

The California Strawberry Commission represents more than 300 strawberry farmers, shippers, and processors, all working together to advance strawberry farming for the future of our land and people. Commission programs create opportunities for success through groundbreaking programs focused on workforce training, strawberry production research, and nutrition research. Through science-based information and education, it delivers the good news about sustainable farming practices that benefit the health of people, farms, and communities.

Mayra Paniagua, Christina Milian and Neil Nagata (PRNewswire)

Matthew Biancaniello and Christina Milian (PRNewswire)

Christina Milian and Chris Christian (PRNewswire)

Christina Milian and Arnold Myint (PRNewswire)

Cecilia Cid and Christina Milian (PRNewswire)

Love, California Strawberries Logo (PRNewswire)

