ARMM Offers Teachers the American Tactical Defense MAGLITE® Sponsored Active Shooter School Training

DALLAS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMM Inc. (OTCQB: ARMM) (the "Company" or "ARMM") a firearms lifestyle platform focused on Self-Reliance, is pleased to announce that it has added the American Tactical Defense ("ATD") Active Shooter School Training, sponsored by MAGLITE®, to its ARMM Academy.

The events that have recently occurred in Buffalo, New York, followed by the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma have cast the national spotlight back on firearms. Armm's leadership strongly believes in empowering citizens with education, confidence and real-world solutions to defend themselves and others in the event of an active shooter scenario. The Company is partnering with American Tactical Defense LLC, the most current, proven, active shooter training for schools.

The training content will be hosted with the Discipline section of the platform and app. The ATD, MAGLITE® Sponsored Practical Defense Video Series includes the following modules:

In the coming weeks, ARMM and American Tactical Defense will be hosting an Active Shooter School Training Live Webinar, at the Maglite Campus in Ontario, California. The Company will also be distributing a link to participate in the Webinar.

Teachers that participate in the Webinar will receive a free copy of the Teachers Pocket Guide to Active Shooter Response, and School Administrators will receive the School Threat Assessment Checklist.

"Now more than ever, given our mission of self reliance, firearms education and training, situational awareness has become paramount. We will not wait for political solutions, and are excited to share ATD's invaluable skill set and content in order to empower citizens, teachers and administrators at this time," said Mark Lawson, CEO of Armm Inc.

About American Tactical Defense

American Tactical Defense is certified under the Schools A.C.T.™ (Active-Shooter Counter Training). This program is the most advanced training currently provided to schools. Bryan McKenrick, the COO, is a Federal Law Enforcement Instructor who supervises, instructs, trains, and develops all training for over 1,000 Federal Officers four times per year. He wrote the book on Federal active shooter response and training and currently keeps it up to date. Bryan has an extensive history, background and experience in Federal Law Enforcement for the past 24 years. Bryan has always realized his calling in helping people, providing protection and serving our great country, the United States of America. He served in an Operational capacity for 8 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and 15 years for a Federal Law Enforcement Agency. https://www.ustacdefense.com/

ABOUT ARMM

ARMM is a firearms lifestyle platform focused on SELF RELIANCE and is disrupting the $51 Billion consumer firearms and rugged outdoor recreational market. The platform includes an app in which users can take safety & training course via the ARMM Academy, access firearms insurance products, firearms related apparel and accessories, and engage with like minded outdoor enthusiasts while gaining exposure to your favorite brands.

Web: https://armmlife.com/investors/

View original content:

SOURCE ARMM Inc.