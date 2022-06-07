Infor Positioned as a Leader, for the Fourth Consecutive Time, in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

Infor recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner® Inc. has positioned Infor, for the fourth consecutive time, as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant™ for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks. Infor was positioned in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Download a complimentary copy of the May 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks.

According to the report, Gartner defines multienterprise supply chain business networks (MESCBNs) as "holistic and cohesive platforms that support a shipper-centric community of trading partners that need to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises. Gartner considers MESCBNs to be foundational technology for higher maturity organizations, implemented to coordinate, orchestrate, automate and transform an organization's extended supply chain within the overall business ecosystem they operate in for driving collaboration and enhancing competitiveness."

Bernard Goor, Infor senior vice president of supply chain management, said, "With more than 80% of supply chain processes and data existing outside a typical manufacturing enterprise, successful organizations can no longer act as stand-alone entities. They need to leverage agile, multienterprise business networks, so they can respond more effectively to dynamic situations, global uncertainty, and black swan events that can disrupt supply chains at any moment.

"The advantage of Infor Nexus," he noted, "is that it is a connected, multienterprise supply chain network that provides a single view of orders, shipments, inventories, invoices, documents and payments across all physical and financial supply chain flows. Its shared digital processes deliver the visibility, agility and velocity needed to seamlessly orchestrate flows of information, products and payments. This improves the resilience and responsiveness needed to digitize supply chains and help customers sense disruptions and respond to them in a timely and efficient manner."

In the report, Gartner notes that, "Core capabilities of the MESCBN market include:

Extensive network connectivity with support of multitier and multitype partner ecosystems and technology platforms.

Centralized information/data hub and visualization

Universal cross-domain apps

Core supply chain execution apps (enterprise- and multienterprise-centric)

Supplemental supply chain apps (planning or finance)

Embedded intelligence"

In addition, the report states, "Extended capabilities include:

Analytics, reporting and performance dashboards

Workflow orchestration and automation

Collaboration

Open developments"

Infor Nexus is a single-instance, multienterprise business network platform that powers many of the world's most complex supply chains to drive efficiency and agility by optimizing the flow of goods, information and capital from source to delivery and pay. For more information, visit https://www.infor.com/solutions/scm/visibility.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, Christian Titze | Brock Johns, 23 May 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,500 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Steve Bauer

Infor

steven.bauer@infor.com

(650) 670-7135

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor