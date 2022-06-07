2022 Total Economic Impact Study Discovers a 269% ROI with KMS Lighthouse

Research saw KMS Lighthouse customers achieving shorter handling and training time

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading knowledge management company released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of KMS Lighthouse. The study found that a KMS Lighthouse customer achieved a 269% ROI on the initial investment over three years ($2.2M net present value) and increased customer satisfaction.

Enterprises and call centers use KMS Lighthouse to optimize knowledge across the organization to drive efficiencies in customer interactions across channels. Improved access to knowledge drives employee satisfaction, streamlines onboarding of new hires, and improves customer satisfaction.

To construct the study, Forrester interviewed a KMS Lighthouse client, identifying the benefits, risks, and outcomes they experienced while using the company's knowledge management product. The client reported reduced training costs, call center and digital channel handling time.

According to the study, the KMS Lighthouse customer also experienced the below benefits in addition to achieving a 269% ROI:

18% reduction in call center average handling time

25% reduction in digital channel average handling time

75% reduction in training time

"Forrester's findings illustrate some of the major business impacts a strong knowledge management platform can provide to organizations," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse. "Our platform makes it possible for all enterprises, across different verticals to leverage knowledge with AI to experience these kinds of outcomes."

KMS Lighthouse has expanded rapidly doubling the business year-over-year and growing its global presence to serve its customers worldwide. Customers like GE Healthcare, Orange, DHL, NRG Energy, Unum Group and AIG rely on KMS Lighthouse for their strategic knowledge management initiatives to support their employees and customers alike.

KMS Lighthouse will be demonstrating its platform at the 2022 Forrester CX North America event in Nashville June 7-9.

To see the full TEI study, or to learn more about KMS Lighthouse's software, please visit this link.

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a leading global provider of cutting-edge knowledge management solutions. Lighthouse enhances every business engagement by empowering customers, employees and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. KMS Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, with simple integrations to self-service channels.

