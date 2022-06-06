ZWIFT + VARLO Partner On Ride Series With Professional Triathletes Jason West, Sika Henry & Klodian Mitri

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VARLO Sports Apparel (https://varlosports.com) partners with ZWIFT, the online training and racing platform, to bring an interactive "Pro Sessions" ride series with VARLO's professional triathletes, Jason West, Sika Henry and Klodian Mitri. The series kicks off on June 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST with Jason West, the 2022 IRONMAN Chattanooga 70.3 North American Champion, leading riders through his custom workout. Join West on the ZWIFT Companion App as he shares insights into his championship training regimen. All riders will have the chance to unlock the exclusive VARLO Pro Sessions in-game kit.

Pro Session 2 will be held on July 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST with Sika Henry, the first U.S. Black female professional triathlete in history. Join Henry on the ZWIFT Companion App to chat about her journey to earn her pro card. Pro Session 3 will be held on August 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST with Klodian Mitri, a multiple IRONMAN World Championship age group qualifier, and rising star in the pro field.

"I am excited to have our pro athletes engage with the community," says Soj Jibowu, founder of VARLO. "At VARLO, we believe that everyone has the ability to achieve something remarkable, and we hope that this ride series will inspire athletes to redefine what is possible."

Founded in 2018, VARLO Sports designs and engineers premier performance apparel for triathletes, cyclist, and multisport athletes. Through its products, VARLO seeks to inspire the will of all athletes to reach for and shatter their goals of tomorrow.

