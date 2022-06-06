SalesboxAI partners with LeadSift to Enable the B2B Revenue Waterfall & Accelerate Sales

Intent-led Conversational ABM platform supports the shift for B2B sales and marketing teams to focus on Opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesboxAI. a Conversational ABM platform, has partnered with Leadsift, a leading buyer intent data platform, to make it easy for customers to fuel their AI-powered revenue engine with high-intent opportunities along with their buying committee members.

New partnership makes it easy for B2B marketing teams to fuel their revenue engine with high-intent opportunities.

The strategic partnership enables B2B revenue teams to detect high-intent buying groups for acquisition, retention, cross-sell, and upsell opportunities and engage in account-centric conversations using AI Assistants.

"B2B revenue teams need to detect and manage every opportunity across their waterfall. This integration allows us to reach and engage IT buyers from within active opportunities at scale," said Alex Roy, founder of SalesboxAI.

"Intent data alone won't improve your results. It needs the right activation and engagement strategy," said LeadSift Co-founder and CEOTukan Das. "The SalesboxAI platform makes it easy for teams to engage every opportunity in research mode with AI Assistants that continuously look for ways to convert pipeline into revenue," he said.

"Now, teams can double down on the buying committee members that are most engaged and score and prioritize opportunities across the waterfall," said Alex, "This will allow them to maximize opportunities across every account and accelerate revenue growth," he said.

For B2B organizations that want to learn more about the integration and how it can accelerate their revenue engine, the Founders will be hosting a Live Q&A on June 15, 2022 at 11 AM PDT. To join the discussion and see the data in action, register here .

About LeadSift:

LeadSift is an intent data platform helping B2B technologies companies identify in-market buyers at the contact level and engage with them with relevant messaging. Moving beyond targeting by static profile elements like title or company size, LeadSift shows you who is engaging with competitors, keywords, and events that are relevant to your company from the public web. Learn more about LeadSift .

About SalesboxAI:

SalesboxAI's Conversational ABM platform helps B2B sales and marketing teams accelerate revenue. From a unified platform, AI Assistants listen for intent, identify active opportunities along with the buying committee members, engage in conversations, and track results across the Revenue Waterfall. With SalesboxAI, revenue teams can easily launch AI Assistants to create, manage, and prioritize opportunity-level engagement, intent-based leads, and buying committee members for every opportunity. To learn more, visit salesbox.ai .

View original content:

SOURCE SalesboxAI