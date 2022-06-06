Rhythm Energy® partners with SimpliSafe® to secure homes and wallets

Rhythm Energy, a Texas-based renewable energy provider, launches a new offering with award-winning home security provider SimpliSafe to offer customers top-rate security and home protection.

HOUSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rhythm Energy announced the Simply Secure 24 plan - a new bundle that provides Texans with a fixed rate energy plan and a comprehensive home security system from SimpliSafe .

Rhythm Energy logo (PRNewswire)

Thanks to Rhythm's partnership with SimpliSafe, new Rhythm customers who sign up for the Simply Secure 24 plan will enjoy more peace of mind and greater security. By signing up for Simply Secure 24, new Rhythm customers gain access to Rhythm's Rate Lock -- wherein customers pay the same fixed rate throughout the term of their contract, ensuring security in their energy plan – and a complimentary SimpliSafe home security system (valued at $449) to help safeguard their homes against burglary and theft. The 7-piece SimpliSafe home security system offered with the Simply Secure 24 Plan includes a base station, keypad, 2 entry sensors, a motion sensor, a glass break sensor, and a SimpliCam HD Security camera.

P.J. Popovic, Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm Energy had this to say: "Whether it's unwanted charges, or unwanted intruders, feeling protected in your own home is incredibly important. Rhythm partnered with SimpliSafe because we believe the peace of mind that Rhythm offers our customers should extend beyond the promises of affordable fixed rates, no hidden fees and great customer service."

Phil Mark, Head of Business Development at SimpliSafe adds, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Rhythm Energy, a company that shares SimpliSafe's belief that reliable protection at home doesn't need to come at the expense of affordability. We're excited to bring SimpliSafe to even more Texans and be part of their new home journey."

To find out more about Simply Secure 24, visit: www.gotrhythm.com/Simply-Secure or give Rhythm a call at (888) 408-2839

We Are Rhythm Energy

We're leading a crusade against big energy in Texas. We're sustainability driven, consistently fair, and we're always transparent. Our goal is to provide you with 100% green electricity plans that come standard with an unrelenting commitment to customer service. Rhythm's business model doesn't rely on punishing loyal customers (unlike our competitors), which is why we offer the same great rates to new and renewing customers. Finally, renewable energy is one of the most effective tools to combat climate change, which is why all our plans are 100% renewable.

Introducing SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Overall Home Security System of 2022 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

