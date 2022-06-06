HEALTHYU CLINICS AMPLIFIES COMMITMENT TO INTEGRATIVE HEALTHCARE WITH EVOLVEDMD

PHOENIX, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the impact and importance of whole-body care, Phoenix-based HealthyU Clinics, a leader in collaborative and proactive primary care, is proud to announce that it's expanding mental health services in collaboration with evolvedMD. By partnering with the recently VC-backed evolvedMD, a business known for reimagining behavioral health in primary care, HealthyU will now offer transformative behavioral health services throughout their network of expanding clinics with both companies scaling services together for maximum impact.

"HealthyU's goal is to model and advance the standard of integrative healthcare, and there isn't a partner out there with a better track record to help us realize this ambition than evolvedMD," said Shane Speirs, MD, Chief Medical Officer at HealthyU Clinics. "Knowing that mental health is integral to physical health, this partnership will amplify our team's ability to treat the whole patient and increase access to top-tier care in the Valley."

This announcement marks a significant milestone for HealthyU, who launched its first clinic in Avondale in Fall 2021 before quickly scaling to six clinics across the Valley. evolvedMD will integrate in-person behavioral health services at HealthyU's Mesa location as well as offering a virtual option at the Avondale location to start. It also marks the first time evolvedMD has integrated services with a primary care partner as they launch.

"What makes HealthyU an exceptional partner is its focus on proactive innovation in primary care," said Erik Osland, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at evolvedMD. "We are constantly seeking out opportunities to disrupt healthcare, and our partnership with HealthyU will enable us to disrupt from the ground up with our proven collaborative care model at their new locations. This is the first time that we can scale with a partner from the beginning, and we are looking forward to seeing how this approach allows for innovation in the integrated healthcare space."

Patients will be able to see one of evolvedMD's licensed mental health professionals at HealthyU beginning June 23rd, 2022. For more information, please visit evolvedMD.com to learn how your primary care practice can integrate behavioral health services.

ABOUT HEALTHYU CLINICS

HealthyU is dedicated to optimizing the quality of healthcare through an integrative approach to health and wellness. We include both conventional and complementary treatments for general health, healing, and well being.

ABOUT EVOLVEDMD

Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.



