Datacolor Launches Upgrade Promotion: Legacy Spyder and X-Rite/Calibrite Users Can Upgrade to SpyderX Elite

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor , the global leader in color management solutions, will be offering creatives who own a legacy Spyder or X-Rite/Calibrite monitor calibration device, the opportunity to upgrade to the SpyderX Elite - Datacolor's most comprehensive calibration tool.

This crossgrade campaign will be available in the USA and Canada and will allow users to upgrade to the SpyderX Elite, for a fraction of the regular price. Users simply need to follow this link and enter a valid serial number to qualify for the upgrade.

Why upgrade to the SpyderX Elite ?

It utilizes a lens-based optical system with the latest sensor technology. It's Datacolor's fastest calibrator, capable of calibrating your monitor in under 2 minutes. The highly sealed sensor and integrated lens cap make it a top choice for traveling and calibration on location, and in changing light conditions. You can calibrate an unlimited number of monitors and match multiple displays with StudioMatch™. It provides advanced monitor performance analysis. Access to advanced features (Softproofing & Expert Console) are available with the SpyderX Elite. You'll have access to a customer support team comprised of professional photographers.

Crossgrade availability:

The USA & Canada crossgrade promotion will be available between: June 1st - 24th, 2022

USA

Regular Price: $269.99

Sale Price: $149.99

Canada

Regular Price: $369.99 CAD

Sale Price: $199.99 CAD

Eligible Devices:

- All X-Rite/Calibrite monitor calibration devices

- Any older Spyder monitor calibration device (Spyder2, 3, 4, 5)

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 50 years.

The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit: datacolor.com.

