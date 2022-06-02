Documentaries amplify the voices, history, and legacy of women of color

SEATTLE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest announced the nominees for the Regional Emmy® Awards, including three nominations for acclaimed documentaries produced by KD Hall, KD Hall Communications and the KD Hall Foundation.

KD Hall Communications and KD Hall Foundation Receive Three Emmy Nominations (PRNewswire)

All three short films feature and celebrate women of color who are using their lived experience, talents, and art to triumph over health inequalities, gender discrimination, and racial injustice to educate and inspire others.

This foundational theme is a cornerstone of projects championed by KD Hall Communications and KD Hall Foundation. Inspired by her own experience and the birth of her two daughters, KD Hall committed her expertise to advocate for the inherent power of women by sharing their stories and developing programs for women to use, leverage, and grow their leadership skills.

"It has been difficult for me to articulate my love for storytelling and comprehend the young people we were able to uplift through our documentaries," said KD Hall, CEO. "As I reflect on the last 18-years and my journey to realize my destiny and achieve my most precious dreams, I am also reminded of the importance of mentorship and self-belief. I am so grateful."

One of the documentaries, A time for vigilance: Sickle Cell & Racial Justice in a Pandemic, features the personal story of Seattle resident Denise Bazemore, diagnosed with sickle cell anemia in her teens, who experienced a lonely existence with limited treatment options. Following diagnosis of COVID-19, she faced severe health symptoms in addition to managing the challenges of her sickle cell disease. Bazemore's story resonated deeply with producers KD and David Hall, whose own daughter was diagnosed with sickle cell disease shortly after birth.

Visit https://www.natasnw.org/ for more information.

A TIME FOR VIGILANCE: SICKLE CELL & RACIAL JUSTICE IN A PANDEMIC

Public Affairs Program

A Time for Vigilance: Sickle Cell & Racial Justice in a Pandemic - YouTube

I'M EVERY WOMXN: OPPORTUNITY WASHINGTON BENEFIT CONCERT

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - Long Form Content

https://vimeo.com/709305615/f2c07b2dc2



WASHINGTON STATE'S BLACK WOMEN IN ARTS

Children/Youth/Teens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Azxn8O0XqM

Founded in 2015, the KD Hall Foundation serves women and girls of all backgrounds and produces educational workshops to develop skills and build self-confidence, mentorship, and experiential learning opportunities for future leaders.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Lavender

425.229.4816

suzanne@kdhall.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KD Hall Communications LLC