Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned BIO/Pharma Executive adds finance, strategic capital access and public market readiness to the management team

COVINGTON, Ky., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a mid-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for cancers and chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that Ms. Joyce LaViscount has joined the Company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Joyce LaViscount (PRNewswire)

Ms. LaViscount brings over 30 years of experience spanning start-up organizations to Fortune 100 companies with diverse leadership roles across finance, accounting, and operations. Prior to joining Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Joyce served as Chief Financial Officer for Panavance Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on a novel oncology therapeutic. Prior to Panavance, Ms. LaViscount served as CFO and COO for Helius Medical Technologies raising over US$110M to fund corporate development and secure listings on both Nasdaq and Toronto exchanges. Her foundation in the industry is based on more than 20 years of roles of increasing responsibility with Pfizer/Pharmacia, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Endo Pharmaceuticals.

Scott Shively, Bexion's Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Joyce has a proven track record of results-driven leadership, strategic thinking and financial acumen, and has proven experience in both private and public company settings. We look forward to her joining our team and contributing to Bexion's continued progression as a company as we progress our lead product BXQ-350 and continue to build our capital structure."

"I am excited to join the experienced Bexion leadership team at a pivotal point in the organization's growth and look forward to leading the evolution of our capital structure and financial operating environment to further the development of our promising pipeline," said Joyce LaViscount. "Bexion stood out to me as a truly science driven organization focused on delivering transformative therapies for patients, including our lead candidate BXQ-350, which if approved could be life-changing for patients living with colorectal cancer and other solid tumors."

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a mid-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic immunotherapy to treat solid tumor cancers and Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein, Saposin C and a phosphatidylserine.

BXQ-350, an "S1P Activator", has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in colorectal, brain and other solid tumors. Bexion has completed two single agent Phase 1 programs in adults and in a pediatric population. The Phase 1 programs demonstrated a strong safety profile with evidence of single agent activity across a range of tumors including Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), colorectal cancer and appendiceal cancer. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy.

Media Contact: Margaret van Gilse ●859.757.1652 ● mvangilse@bexionpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION IS CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION. ACCORDINGLY, THE INFORMATION INCLUDED HEREIN MAY NOT BE REFERRED TO, QUOTED OR OTHERWISE DISCLOSED BY YOU. IN REVIEWING THIS INFORMATION, YOU ARE ACKNOWLEDGING THE CONFIDENTIAL NATURE OF THIS INFORMATION AND ARE AGREEING TO ABIDE BY THE TERMS OF THIS DISCLAIMER. THIS CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO EACH RECIPIENT SOLELY FOR ITS INFORMATION AND IS SUBJECT TO AMENDMENT.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This document should not be construed as a prospectus or offering document and you should not rely upon it or use it to form the definitive basis for any decision, contract, commitment or action whatsoever, with respect to any proposed transaction or otherwise.

This document is private and confidential. You and your directors, officers, employees, agents and affiliates must hold this document and any oral information provided in connection with this document in strict confidence and may not communicate, reproduce, distribute or disclose it to any other person, or refer to it publicly, in whole or in part at any time except with our prior written consent and in accordance with the research guidelines prepared in connection with this transaction. If you are not the intended recipient of this document, please delete and destroy all copies immediately.

This document was prepared by the Company and the analyses contained in it are based, in part, on certain assumptions made by and information obtained from the Company and/or from other sources. Neither the Company nor any of their respective affiliates, officers, employees or agents, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to the fairness, reasonableness, adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the information, statements or opinions, whichever their source, contained in this document or any oral information provided in connection herewith, or any data it generates and accept no responsibility, obligation or liability (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) in relation to any of such information. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document, are subject to change without notice and do not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate the Company. The information in this document is in draft form and has not been independently verified. The Company and their respective affiliates, officers, employees and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability which may be based on this document and any errors therein or omissions therefrom. Neither the Company nor any of their respective affiliates, officers, employees or agents makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, that any transaction has been or may be effected on the terms or in the manner stated in this document, or as to the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, estimates, prospects or returns, if any.

This document and any materials distributed in connection with this document are not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This document may not be reproduced, redistributed, published or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any person in any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

(PRNewsfoto/Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.