BetterInvesting National Convention Brings Wealth of Investing Knowledge to Dallas June 23-26; Includes Free Public Day June 25

TROY, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterInvesting™, a nonprofit educational association founded in Detroit in 1951, will celebrate its 70th anniversary at its national convention in Dallas, June 23-26. And yes, we can do the math. Due to the pandemic, the 70th anniversary celebration was delayed by one year. But this year we're pulling out the stops with more than 60 classes for everyone from beginning to advanced investors, all at the Westin Dallas Park Central Hotel, 12720 Merit Drive, Dallas.

Attendees can pick and choose among a powerhouse sampler of classes on small-cap stocks, building a retirement portfolio, high-net-worth investing, investing in today's environment, dividend stocks, the technology sector, real estate investment trusts, estate planning, exchange-traded funds and much more. Notable keynote speakers are: Ralph Acampora, CMT, the "Godfather of Technical Analysis;" Spencer McGowan, president of McGowanGroup Asset Management; and Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

BetterInvesting is based on tried and true investing principles that have withstood both bull markets and bear markets. As BetterInvesting's premier event, the convention is organized by the dedicated members of the BetterInvesting Volunteer Advisory Board. Knowledgeable volunteers join with well-known professionals to provide education for dozens of sessions discussing stock analysis, paying for college and other personal finance topics, mutual funds, portfolio management and numerous critical issues for today's investor. Courses are available for both the novice investor to the sophisticated trader. And in a special series of hands-on sessions, beginners can learn how to apply the time-tested BetterInvesting principles and use the association's analysis tools in evaluating stocks.

To learn more about the BetterInvesting National Convention (BINC) and link to the registration site, visit the convention homepage at: https://www.betterinvesting.org/binc-home

The convention is organized by the BetterInvesting Volunteer Advisory Board (BIVAB) and as such, all proceeds benefit BIVAB. Attendance at BINC helps support the mission of BIVAB and BetterInvesting by providing resources to local chapters and volunteers.

Saturday, June 25, is the free Public Day where attendees have a choice of seven courses, but one highlight will be Sam Stovall's keynote presentation: "Outlook 2022: Is It Time to Buy or Bail?," a discussion of "how stock market history can serve as virtual valium, soothing nervous investor's nerves." He will also offer profitable sector rotation recommendations.

Another leading event during Public Day is "Hot Topics in Investing," by Lori Schock, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy.

Saturday's Public Day includes presentations by major companies in the Corporate Expo, along with door prizes. Public Day kicks off bright and early at 8 a.m. and continues all day long, with the last course choices starting at 4:15 p.m.

Register here for Public Day.

https://bincpublicday2022.eventbrite.com

Available for interviews:

Deane Jaeger: Longtime BetterInvesting volunteer.

Chair, 70th Annual BetterInvesting National Convention

Director, BetterInvesting Volunteer Advisory Board

Ken Zendel: CEO, NAIC/BetterInvesting

Bobbie Kincaid: Longtime BetterInvesting volunteer

Chair, BetterInvesting Volunteer Advisory Board

Media contact: Jan Jeffres at janj@betterinvesting.org



ABOUT BETTERINVESTING™: BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. BetterInvesting, also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation® (NAIC®), has helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. The association was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful lifelong stock investor by following sound, practical investing principles. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs.

View original content:

SOURCE BetterInvesting