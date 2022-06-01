NovaCHARGE Goes International With Its Best-in-Class Electric Vehicle (EV) Hardware and Cloud Networking Solutions

Astonishing 2,000% growth rate of EVs in Costa Rica signals exceptional opportunities for new EV partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaCHARGE, a recognized leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), today announced that its state-of-art charging equipment and best-in-class interconnected cloud-based software, ChargeUP, will now be available in Costa Rica from a new strategic partner, Costa Rica Solar Solutions.

NovaCHARGE, based in Orlando, Florida, already has thousands of successful deployments across the United States. Becoming established in Costa Rica will be its first foray in a long-term strategy of internationalization of the company.

Costa Rica has prioritized green energy and sustainability for many years, as well as a National Decarbonization Plan. It has already built a nationwide electric charging grid of more than 140 places where the public can charge their EVs. In 2010 Costa Rica had only 247 vehicles classified as electric. Projections for 2022 forecast that will have grown to 5,266 vehicles, including automobiles, motorcycles, and specialized vehicles, or a more than 2,000% increase.

This international expansion for NovaCHARGE means that a wide variety of businesses and organizations will be able to utilize its next-generation NC8000 Level 2 charger port hardware and simplify their management with its ChargeUP Network. Whether a handful of charger ports or 100, ChargeUP provides an online management dashboard for remote administrative control, efficient load management, robust reporting, and unrivaled scalability.

Scott Benson, CEO and president of Costa Rica Solar Solutions, offers, "As one of the longest standing solar and energy storage providers in Costa Rica, we are excited to partner up with NovaCHARGE to offer a new solution for electric vehicle charging in Costa Rica. With our strong presence across Costa Rica and our growth in other Central American countries, we look forward to leading the way with NovaCHARGE to an EV-centric future."

Oscar Rodriguez, chairman and CEO of NovaCHARGE, emphasizes, "Already EV sales are taking off in Costa Rica and we'll be perfectly placed to help accelerate the adoption of EV infrastructure across the country. We are honored to leverage our vast experience in the U.S. EV charging market, and to offer a best-in-class hardware and software portfolio to help Costa Rica better reach its goals of decarbonizing transportation. Our commitment to open standards in the EV charging industry brings flexible business models for retail, workplace, MDU (Multiple Dwelling Unit), and fleet operators, while delivering reliable and sustainable EV infrastructure that delivers a higher ROI.

NovaCHARGE, Inc., founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE offers innovative EV charging solutions and boasts open standards, in both its next generation ChargeUP Network and NC7000 and NC8000 Level 2 hardware lines. As a leading provider of EV networked charging solutions, NovaCHARGE has architected successful deployments for thousands of businesses across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. ChargeUP is a trademark property of NovaCHARGE, Inc. For more information, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net.

