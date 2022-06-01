Industry-Leading Boomi AtomSphere Platform Wins Gold Globee® at the 2022 Information Technology World Awards® in Platform as a Service Category

Award follows new product and service offerings in support of Boomi's recently announced hyperautomation vision

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi ™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform the Gold Globee winner of the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category in the 17th Annual Information Technology World Awards®. More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the Globee judging process. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that set the bar for their peers.

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, wins Gold Globee award (PRNewswire)

"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-president of Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

When organizations connect applications and data across hybrid digital environments, they gain new insights, break down business silos, and streamline processes to better serve customers, employees, and partners. The Boomi AtomSphere Platform sets new standards for intelligent connectivity and automation by instantly connecting everyone to everything, anywhere, enabling organizations to eliminate complexity, accelerate time to value, and empower developers and line of business users.

"Our customers rely on Boomi's platform to power the critical connections needed to stay agile and keep pace with the fast-changing nature of business today," said Rajesh Raheja, chief engineering officer at Boomi. "We continue to iterate our platform and innovate to ensure it not only meets customers' technical and business needs, but surpasses their expectations – from providing an easy-to-use, low-code infrastructure to improving workflows and core business processes."

Boomi, the pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) – and now a category-leading, global SaaS company with more than 18,000 customers – touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members , a worldwide network of more than 800 partners , and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSI) in the iPaaS space. Industry leaders rely on Boomi's technology, community, and partners to accelerate productivity, drive innovation, and thrive during change. Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for enterprise platform as a service (EiPaaS)1 for eight consecutive years , Boomi has also received numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a recent listing as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces .

