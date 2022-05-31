springbig Announces Participation at Jefferies Cannabis Summit on June 2, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig, a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Cannabis Summit being held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in New York. Jeffrey Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to participate in the cannabis technology panel taking place at 9:45 a.m. ET. Additionally, Mr. Harris and Paul Sykes, Chief Financial Officer, will attend one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting with springbig's management, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig's reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. On November 9, 2021, springbig announced that it entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TCAC), subject to closing conditions and shareholder and regulatory approvals. The closing of the business combination is expected to take place approximately mid-June 2022 and in connection with the completion of the transaction, TCAC intends to change its name to SpringBig Holdings, Inc. Following closing, SpringBig Holdings, Inc. common stock and warrants are expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Select stock market under the new ticker symbols "SBIG" and "SBIGW". For more information about springbig, visit https://springbig.com/ .

