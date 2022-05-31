SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. ("CatchMark" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by PotlatchDeltic ("PotlatchDeltic") Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic stock for each common share of CatchMark owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.88 based upon PotlatchDeltic's May 27, 2022 closing price of $56.02. Upon completion of the transaction, PotlatchDeltic shareholders will own approximately 86% of the combined company, while CatchMark shareholders will own only approximately 14% of the combined company. The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $5 billion.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) CatchMark's board of directors ("Board") acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates CatchMark's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

