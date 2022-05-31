isolved Announces People Cloud for Manufacturing to Help Close Talent Gap

The Built-for-Manufacturing Offering Comes Just In Time for Struggling Manufacturers



CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-one percent of manufacturing companies are being negatively impacted by the Great Resignation according to a recent survey by isolved, a G2 leader in human resources (HR) management systems for the 10th consecutive quarter and a Champion in Workforce Management from SoftwareReviews. These retention challenges are among the top reasons why 43 percent of manufacturers say they will invest in HR analytics this year after the pandemic not only created a talent shortage for skilled workers but also supply-chain issues. isolved is helping its manufacturing customers intelligently connect HR processes from retention and recruiting to performance and payroll with its just-announced isolved People Cloud for Manufacturing offering – complete with Predictive People Analytics.

Following the release of isolved People Cloud for Healthcare Services, isolved's built-for-manufacturing packaged solutions are backed by deep and tenured industry expertise to help manufacturers navigate their top HR challenges. Ten percent of the 145,000 employers served by isolved are manufacturers, leveraging isolved to accelerate results, increase productivity, boost performance and reduce risk – such as insulation manufacturer ThermoDyne.

"With isolved for our manufacturing business, I have been able to put together the best, most comprehensive benefit packages our company has seen," said Marc Roark, Director of Operations at ThermoDyne. "By exceeding the expectations that employees have for their benefits and employee experience, we're improving recruiting, retention and revenue. isolved provides us a one-stop shop for all our HCM needs. Beyond the software, the service we receive is amazing and their new customer community keeps us in-the-know. We'd strongly recommend isolved for other manufacturing businesses as they just get it."

With isolved People Cloud for Manufacturing, customers are intelligently connecting their end-to-end employee experience with these key benefits:

Reducing time spent hiring and onboarding to expedite time-to-productivity with applicant tracking, skill-specific job boards and paperless onboarding

Enabling skill-focused and career-driven learning paths to close talent gaps and ensure compliance with OSHA management, reporting and credential tracking

Future proofing the workforce through performance management, succession planning and an executive dashboard to control labor costs

Managing a secure, continuous employee record from hire to retire complete with an HR help desk via a conversational virtual assistant

Integrating job costing and people analytics to control labor costs and overtime as well as rich compliance and union reporting

Delivering an adaptable employee experience across multiple work environments and devices for manufacturing, construction and engineering's unique needs

Helping navigate HR/payroll complexities associated with shift work with time and labor management, scheduling and workforce scheduling and even expense management

Ensuring compliance with the latest reporting, skill accreditation and regulatory requirements with learning management and compliance and skill and performance management

Managing unlimited jobs and easily punching in and out with rules and notes as well as time worked with MRP and ERP data integrations

Keeping the workforce well with UV light disinfection for time clocks

Reducing stress, burnout and absence through financial wellness programs, giving and volunteering, on-demand pay, and benefits enrollment and administration

"Manufacturers have unique needs that isolved has met time and time again, cutting out manual processes, giving companies insights into their workforce and providing employees with a single touchpoint for all their employee experience activities – whether they are in an office, in a plant or out in the field," said James Norwood, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at isolved. "Second only to healthcare, manufacturers over the last few years have faced crushing challenges to not only their product processes but also their people processes. These frontline businesses are now reevaluating how to automate and scale while also taking care of their workforce and isolved is helping to marry both sides of the employee experience equation."

isolved People Cloud for Manufacturing is available now with isolved customers like DuraServ, MMI Engineered Solutions and SAERTEX already transforming their employee experience for their manufacturing businesses. Request a demo here.

