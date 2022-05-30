NEW WEBSITE REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT DELOREAN'S ALPHA5 EV

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeLorean Motor Company, Inc. has given the public its first complete look at the highly anticipated Alpha5, their all-new EV. The images are available on the company's redesigned website, where early access subscribers have the opportunity to see the vehicle a full day before the site goes globally public.

Gallery photos explore the coupe's exterior and interior, revealing sleek lines, classic louvers, and DeLorean's iconic gull-wing doors. Images and accompanying details of the vehicle shed light on the dimensions of the car, two of its exterior paint colors, including a launch edition debuting at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance in August, and the long-awaited specs. Estimated specifications include a range of 300+ miles, a battery of 100+kWh, and electronically limited top speeds of 155 mph.

Taking design cues from the past to inspire the future, the new EV visibly showcases its iconic DNA. "The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean," said Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean Motor Company. "There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future...I think we did both with the Alpha5."

The reveal closes months of excitement and speculation around the new vehicle. However, there is much more to be learned about the history of DeLorean. A generational page on the website indicates there is an untold story uncovered from DeLorean's archives. Previously unseen logos and rare imagery leading to the Alpha5 hint that there is much more to be revealed from the company.

