SwiftBot from Pudu Robotics Makes International Debut at National Restaurant Association Show 2022

The restaurant service robot garners much attention for its high efficiency in complex scenarios.

CHICAGO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SwiftBot from Pudu Robotics, made a global debut at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Show (NRA Show 2022), one of the world's most comprehensive trade fairs for food service and hospitality supplies. Alongside the company's other six robots (PuduBot, BellaBot, HolaBot, KettyBot, FlashBot and Puductor 2), the latest delivery robot has been turning heads among the more than 2,200 exhibitors and 67,000 buyers at the exhibition with its technological advances specifically geared to the restaurant sector and ability to solve some of industry's most persistent pain points.

Pudu Robotics at NRA Show 2022 (PRNewswire)

Built on the robust performance of its predecessors, SwiftBot, a versatile delivery robot with enhanced navigation skills and flexibility, provides a better customer experience and heightened efficiency within the highly dynamic and complex environment of a restaurant during its busiest periods. The robot also comes equipped with powerful perceptual abilities that enable right-of-way allocation between itself and diners by quickly adjusting its path in response to signals from the environment through the integration of multimodal interactions.

SwiftBot was developed to respond to challenges facing the restaurant industry when manpower is insufficient. The unit has surprised site visitors with its extremely high efficiency.

At the event, Pudu Robotics showcased seven robots. Alongside two other products released earlier this year, its first compound delivery robot PUDU A1 and its first delivery-quadruped robot PUDU D1, Pudu Robotics has formed a multi-link, full-chain intelligent solution for food service applications equipped with a line-up of needed features including customer meeting, greeting and guiding to the table, meal delivery, bussing and dish sterilization, as part of the process for a restaurant-wide intelligent upgrade.

As an emerging technology, robots are playing an important part in all walks of life. With the pandemic having changed the world dramatically, the restaurant sector is in urgent need of intelligent operations if it is to benefit from new growth opportunities.

Enabled by technology, Pudu Robotics has made itself a strong driver for the smart development of restaurants. Its intelligent food delivery services not only reduce person-to-person contact, but also help food service businesses alleviate the current worldwide staffing shortage, with the goal of creating a smart food service ecosystem alongside an evolution in what it means to own and operate a restaurant brand.

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

