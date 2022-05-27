Integra Connect to Share Study Results Underscoring the Importance of Early and Rapid Genetic Testing for Improved Survival Rates in Patients with Newly Diagnosed, Stage 4 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Findings from the Integra Connect Database (ICD) Retrospective Observational Study to be Presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect , the leading provider of value-based, precision medicine solutions and services for specialty care, will present findings from a retrospective observational study in newly diagnosed, stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that demonstrates improved patient survival rates when molecular testing is applied prior to initiating treatment. The results will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4 at 1:15 p.m. CST. The abstract can be viewed online here .

Study finds universal molecular testing in newly diagnosed stage 4 NSCLC improves outcomes, including survival rates.

The database analysis, which was supported by an unrestricted grant from Thermo Fisher Scientific, focused on 525 newly diagnosed stage 4 NSCLC patients harboring genetic mutations or actionable oncogenic drivers (AOD). The findings suggest that treatment outcomes were significantly compromised in patients (n=141) who initiated treatment (chemotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibitor, or both) before their AOD results were reported, compared to the control group of patients (n=384) who initiated treatment after receiving their AOD results.

Extrapolating these real-world data to the broader treatment landscape for stage 4 NSCLC, the study's researchers concluded that universal molecular testing in newly diagnosed stage 4 NSCLC is a critical first step in determining the best course of treatment for patients and thereby improving outcomes, including survival rates. Additional key study findings include:

Genetic testing has seen significant scientific advancements and extensions into multiple disease areas, including some of the most common cancers, but uptake of genomic testing has been slow and frequently has not employed next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels despite an overall survival benefit with TKIs[2],[3],[4]. In 2020, approximately 1.6 million cases of lung cancers were NSCLC, and of these, 60–70 percent were in advanced stage 4 at the time of diagnosis.

Patients with stage 4 NSCLC have such a poor life expectancy that surgery in general is not recommended, and 25–30 percent of patients have a survival rate of less than three months after initial diagnosis despite therapy.[5] The quality of life in lung cancer patients is lower than in patients with other malignancies. It is affected by the severity and the number of symptoms such as fatigue, loss of appetite, dyspnoea, cough, pain, and blood in sputum, which are specific for lung tumors.[6]

"This study demonstrates not only the importance of having actionable genomic insights available to inform care decisions, but also the real impact that speed to results has on patient outcomes," said Garret Hampton, President, Clinical Sequencing and Oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Integra Connect's validation of this correlation through real-world patient data reaffirms the need to bring genomic testing closer to patients and reinforces our commitment to expanding the benefits of precision medicine. By simplifying next-generation sequencing, Thermo Fisher is empowering any lab to provide comprehensive molecular profiling in-house."

The companies leveraged Integra Connect's robust clinical data set for this retrospective observational study, which featured 525 patient lives from community oncology practices across the US. The companies also worked closely to design the study, which evaluated a significant data set comprised of de-identified electronic health records and claims records over a three-year period.

"This study by Smith et al epitomizes how precision medicine can improve survival in patients with difficult to treat cancers," said Jeffrey A. Scott, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Integra Connect. "We look forward to sharing these study findings with the medical community and industry colleagues with the goal of working together to improve outcomes in lung cancer patients."

Integra Connect and Thermo Fisher Scientific view the study findings as an opportunity to further educate clinicians about the importance of genetic testing prior to starting patients on a course of therapy, which may include targeted therapies such as immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

"We believe that when speciality care providers apply precision medicine techniques, such as early and rapid genetic testing, they are not only taking steps to improve patient outcomes but accelerating the practice of value-based care," said Charles Saunders, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Integra Connect. "We are pleased to be working with Thermo Fisher Scientific and other industry leaders to accelerate the industry's move to value-based, precision medicine as we believe it will be key to transforming the health of people and populations."

The findings will be presented as a poster presentation, titled: "Evaluation of outcomes in patients (pts) with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC 4) harboring actionable oncogenic drivers (AOD) when treated prior to report of mutation without tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI): An Integra Connect Database (ICD) retrospective observational study."

The poster will be available at the Thermo Fisher Scientific booth #18097 and here .

