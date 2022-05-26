MINISO Group Announces March Quarter 2022 Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 ended March 31, 2022

Revenue was RMB2,341.0 million ( US$369.3 million ), representing an increase of 5.0% year over year, compared to RMB2,772.8 million in the previous quarter.

Gross profit was RMB706.5 million ( US$111.5 million ), representing an increase of 12.8% year over year, compared to RMB862.9 million in the previous quarter.

Gross margin was 30.2%, compared to 28.1% in the same period of 2021 and 31.1% in the previous quarter.

Operating profit was RMB141.0 million ( US$22.2 million ), compared to RMB161.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB255.4 million in the previous quarter.

Profit for the period was RMB92.7 million ( US$14.6 million ), compared to RMB115.0 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB184.1 million in the previous quarter.

Adjusted net profit [1] was RMB110.7 million ( US$17.5 million ), compared to RMB149.0 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB204.8 million in the previous quarter.

Adjusted net margin[1] was 4.7%, compared to 6.7% in the same period of 2021 and 7.4% in the previous quarter.

Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 ended March 31, 2022

Number of MINISO stores was 5,113 as of March 31, 2022 , increasing by 526 stores year over year and 68 stores quarter over quarter, respectively.

Number of MINISO stores in China was 3,197 as of March 31, 2022 , increasing by 385 stores year over year and 29 stores quarter over quarter, respectively.

Number of MINISO stores in overseas markets was 1,916 as of March 31, 2022 , increasing by 141 stores year over year and 39 stores quarter over quarter, respectively.

Number of TOP TOY stores was 92 as of March 31, 2022 , increasing by 83 stores year over year and 3 stores quarter over quarter, respectively.

The following table provides a breakdown of the number of MINISO and TOP TOY stores as well as their year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter changes of the relevant dates:



As of



March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 YoY QoQ Number of MINISO stores[2] 4,587 5,045 5,113 526 68 China 2,812 3,168 3,197 385 29 —Directly operated stores 5 5 11 6 6 —Third-party stores 2,807 3,163 3,186 379 23 Overseas 1,775 1,877 1,916 141 39 —Directly operated stores[3] 130 136 136 6 - —Third-party stores 1,645 1,741 1,780 135 39 Number of TOP TOY stores[4] 9 89 92 83 3 —Directly operated stores 2 5 4 2 (1) —Third-party stores 7 84 88 81 4

[1]See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information. [2]"MINISO stores" are any of the offline stores operated under the "MINISO" brand name, including those directly operated by the Company ("Directly operated stores"), and those operated by third parties under the MINISO Retail Partner model and the distributor model ("Third-party stores"). [3]In March 2021, the Company acquired 70% of the equity stake in MINISO SG Pte. Ltd ("MINISO SG"), which acted as our exclusive local distributor in Singapore before the acquisition. As a result of the acquisition, the MINISO stores operated by MINISO SG, which were categorized as third-party stores before the acquisition, are reclassified as our directly-operated stores. Such reclassification is reflected in the overseas store numbers presented in this press release and the overseas store numbers as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 included in Exhibit 99.1 to our current report on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022 (please refer to: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1815846/000110465922040561/tm2210726d3_ex99-1.htm) [4]"TOP TOY stores" are any of the offline stores operated under the "TOP TOY" brand name, including those directly operated by the Company ("Directly operated stores"), and those operated by third parties under the MINISO Retail Partner model ("Third-party stores").

Mr. Guofu Ye, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of MINISO, commented, "Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we delivered another solid quarter, with revenue reaching RMB2.34 billion, up 5% year over year. TOP TOY's revenue increased by nearly four times year over year, and MINISO's offline business delivered positive growth, which again demonstrated the resilience of our business model. In addition, MINISO's overseas business continued to recover in the March quarter. We believe our globalized operation will provide us with more space and flexibility of growth in the near future."

"Global retailers are also challenged by cost pressures as we enter one of the highest inflation in four decades. History repeatedly reminded us that consumers tend to look for value in a high-inflation environment, and it is a good opportunity for us. We will leverage MINISO's core capabilities to strengthen our value proposition globally." Mr. Ye continued.

Mr. Saiyin Zhang, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of MINISO, commented, "Gross margin for the March quarter reached 30.2%, up 210 bps year over year, and we are pleased to see that this trend continued in April, thanks to our flexible pricing strategy and strong bargaining power."

"Although the challenges we are facing are unprecedented, we are confident with our competitive advantages and optimistic about our growth potential in inflation times. The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and we will continue to focus on those elements of the business that are under our control to drive growth and maintain a healthy level of margins. We have taken necessary actions such as controlling operational overheads, reducing personnel-related expenses and adjusting marketing plans, in order to ease the short-term impact from the challenges we face on our bottom line." Mr. Zhang concluded.

Recent Developments

Impact of COVID-19

The recent outbreak of the Omicron variants of COVID-19 has severely impacted our domestic operations and a part of our overseas operations in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In China, the outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic during this quarter, including those in Shenzhen and Shanghai, led to the most stringent restrictive measures taken by local governments since 2020, including the full or partial lock-down of many cities. These measures reduced traffic to shopping malls where MINISO and TOP TOY stores are located and even caused the suspension of operations of some of these stores. In March, the average number of stores that were temporarily closed was more than 300 for MINISO and about 11 for TOP TOY. The Company estimates that the GMV loss from such impact amounted to approximately RMB300 million in March. Going into the quarter ending June 30, 2022, the Company currently expects the impact of COVID-19 to persist and that many local governments will maintain strict control measures.

In overseas markets, 74 stores or 4% of our total overseas stores had not resumed operations as of March 31, 2022, compared to 76 such stores as of December 31, 2021. The majority of such stores were concentrated in Asian countries excluding China, and Latin America. In addition, the outbreak of the Omicron variant has caused disruptions to the operation of our logistics and transportation service providers, which has negatively impacted our product shipment and delivery. As a result, delivery of products from China to overseas markets was slightly delayed.

Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022

Revenue was RMB2,341.0 million (US$369.3 million), representing an increase of 5.0% year over year, primarily driven by the recovery of our international operations.

Revenue generated from domestic operations was RMB1,823.0 million (US$287.6 million), increasing by 1.9% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily (i) driven by a fast increase of 377.3% in TOP TOY's revenue to RMB111.2 million (US$17.5 million), which was in turn a result of the fast increase of TOP TOY store counts, and (ii) partially offset by a slightly decrease of 1.7% in revenue from MINISO brand, among which revenue from MINISO's offline stores maintained a positive year-over-year growth. For more information of the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to the "Unaudited additional information" in this press release.

Revenue generated from international operations was RMB518.0 million (US$81.7 million), representing an increase of 17.4% year over year, which reflects an improved recovery of sales in international markets.

Cost of sales was RMB1,634.5 million (US$257.8 million), representing an increase of 2% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB706.5 million (US$111.5 million), representing an increase of 12.8% year over year.

Gross margin was 30.2%, compared to 28.1% in the same period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to (i) revenue contribution of international operations increased from 19.8% in the same period of 2021 to 22.1% in this quarter, typically international operations have higher gross margin than domestic operations, and (ii) higher gross margin contributed by newly launched products in relation to our execution of strategic brand upgrade of MINISO in China.

Other income was RMB2.3 million (US$0.4 million), compared to RMB4.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB362.0 million (US$57.1 million), representing an increase of 22.1% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB351.5 million (US$55.4 million), representing an increase of 27.8% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to (i) increased personnel-related expenses, (ii) increased licensing expenses in relation to our newly launched IP products, and (iii) increased promotion and advertising expenses, partially offset by decreased logistics expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB198.7 million (US$31.3 million), representing an increase of 17.2% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB191.2 million (US$30.2 million), representing an increase of 21.8% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to (i) increased depreciation and amortization expenses in relation to the land use right of the Company's headquarter building project, and (ii) increased personnel-related expenses and tax and surcharges.

Other net income was RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million), compared to RMB8.4 million in the same period of 2021. Other net income mainly consists of net foreign exchange loss, investment income from certain financial assets the Company invested in and others. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to decreased investment income from wealth management products caused by our reduced investment principal in such products.

Operating profit was RMB141.0 million (US$22.2 million), compared to RMB161.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Profit for the period was RMB92.7 million (US$14.6 million), compared to RMB115.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net profit, which represents profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses, was RMB110.7 million (US$17.5 million), compared to RMB149.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net margin was 4.7%, compared to 6.7% in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were RMB0.32 (US$0.05) in this quarter, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.40 in the same period of 2021. Each ADS represents four of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.36 (US$0.06) in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.52 in the same period of 2021.

See the sections entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information about adjusted net profit, adjusted net margin, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS.

As of March 31, 2022, the combined balance of the Company's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other investments amounted to RMB5,486.3 million (US$865.4 million).

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 ending June 30, 2022, the Company currently estimates its revenue to be between RMB2,100 million and RMB2,400 million, the middle point of which represents a decrease of 9.0% year over year. This estimate represents management's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions as of the date of this press release, which is subject to change.

About MINISO Group

MINISO is a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/.

Exchange Rate

The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2022, which was RMB6.3393 to US$1.0000. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, MINISO considers and uses adjusted net profit, adjusted net margin, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. MINISO defines adjusted net profit as profit for the period excluding (i) fair value changes of redeemable shares with other preferential rights and (ii) equity-settled share-based payment expenses. MINISO calculates adjusted net margin by dividing adjusted net profit by revenue for the same period. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS by dividing the adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ADSs represented by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis and retrospectively adjusting for the effect of the issuance of Series A preferred shares by the Company that are deemed to have been converted into ordinary shares since July 1, 2019. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share in the same way it calculates adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS, except that it uses the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis as the denominator instead of the number of ADSs represented by these ordinary shares.

MINISO presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. These non-IFRS financial measures enable the management to assess its operating results without considering the impacts of the aforementioned non-cash and other adjustment items that MINISO does not consider to be indicative of its operating performance in the future. Accordingly, MINISO believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as the management and board of directors.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-IFRS financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect MINISO's operations. Further, these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the non-IFRS information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to profit/(loss), net profit/(loss) margin, basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share and basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS, as applicable, or any other measures of performance or as indicators of MINISO's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review MINISO's historical non-IFRS financial measures in light of the most directly comparable IFRS measures, as shown below. The non-IFRS financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing MINISO's data comparatively. MINISO encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-IFRS financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands)































As at

As at June 30, 2021 March 31, 2022 (Audited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 ASSETS











Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

76,316

399,053

62,949 Right-of-use assets

689,887

2,348,776

370,510 Intangible assets

61,005

47,958

7,565 Goodwill

19,640

18,890

2,980 Deferred tax assets

168,552

162,561

25,643 Prepayments

138,481

201,958

31,858 Other receivables

-

10,000

1,578 Interest in an equity-accounted investee

352,062

-

-

















1,505,943

3,189,196

503,083













Current assets











Other investments

102,968

206,526

32,579 Inventories

1,496,061

1,163,040

183,465 Trade and other receivables

824,725

1,060,564

167,300 Cash and cash equivalents

6,771,653

5,269,882

831,303 Restricted cash

3,680

9,925

1,566

















9,199,087

7,709,937

1,216,213













Total assets

10,705,030

10,899,133

1,719,296













EQUITY











Share capital

92

92

15 Additional paid-in capital

8,289,160

7,982,717

1,259,243 Other reserves

928,005

963,033

151,915 Accumulated losses

(2,558,291)

(2,149,418)

(339,062)













Equity attributable to equity holders of the

Company

6,658,966

6,796,424

1,072,111 Non-controlling interests

(6,812)

(6,992)

(1,103)













Total equity

6,652,154

6,789,432

1,071,008













LIABILITIES











Non-current liabilities











Contract liabilities

59,947

51,317

8,095 Loans and borrowings

6,925

6,336

999 Lease liabilities

483,144

385,882

60,871 Deferred income

20,005

15,188

2,396

















570,021

458,723

72,361













Current liabilities











Loans and borrowings

13,669

5,142

811 Trade and other payables

2,809,182

2,979,846

470,059 Contract liabilities

266,919

328,001

51,741 Lease liabilities

321,268

260,613

41,111 Deferred income

6,060

5,955

939 Current taxation

65,757

71,421

11,266

















3,482,855

3,650,978

575,927













Total liabilities

4,052,876

4,109,701

648,288













Total equity and liabilities

10,705,030

10,899,133

1,719,296

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Expressed in thousands, except for per share and per ADS data)





























Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,



2021

2022

2021

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000 Continuing operations























Revenue

2,229,444

2,341,035

369,289

6,599,304

7,767,943

1,225,363 Cost of sales

(1,602,975)

(1,634,519)

(257,839)

(4,807,691)

(5,470,085)

(862,885)

























Gross profit

626,469

706,516

111,450

1,791,613

2,297,858

362,478 Other income

4,284

2,296

362

48,088

20,882

3,294 Selling and distribution expenses

(296,466)

(362,000)

(57,104)

(923,958)

(1,087,622)

(171,568) General and administrative expenses

(169,531)

(198,722)

(31,348)

(610,694)

(631,418)

(99,604) Other net income / (loss)

8,426

499

79

(62,329)

46,463

7,329 Credit loss on trade and other

receivables

(12,123)

(5,671)

(895)

(29,510)

(24,762)

(3,906) Impairment loss on non-current assets

-

(1,931)

(305)

-

(11,467)

(1,809)

























Operating profit

161,059

140,987

22,239

213,210

609,934

96,214 Finance income

8,646

12,744

2,010

31,690

39,181

6,181 Finance costs

(6,407)

(8,141)

(1,284)

(20,267)

(25,407)

(4,008)

























Net finance income

2,239

4,603

726

11,423

13,774

2,173 Fair value changes of redeemable shares

with other preferential rights

-

-

-

(1,625,287)

-

- Share of loss of equity-accounted

investee, net of tax

(825)

-

-

(825)

(8,162)

(1,287)

























Profit/(loss) before taxation

162,473

145,590

22,965

(1,401,479)

615,546

97,100 Income tax expense

(47,503)

(52,918)

(8,348)

(139,118)

(184,256)

(29,066)

























Profit/(loss) for the period

114,970

92,672

14,617

(1,540,597)

431,290

68,034

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

121,860

96,554

15,229

(1,529,997)

433,333

68,356 Non-controlling interests

(6,890)

(3,882)

(612)

(10,600)

(2,043)

(322)

























Earnings/(loss) per share for ordinary

shares























-Basic

0.10

0.08

0.01

(1.32)

0.36

0.06 -Diluted

0.10

0.08

0.01

(1.32)

0.36

0.06

























Earnings/(loss) per ADS























(Each ADS represents 4 Class A

ordinary shares) -Basic

0.40

0.32

0.05

(5.28)

1.44

0.23 -Diluted

0.40

0.32

0.05

(5.28)

1.44

0.23



























MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in thousands)































Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,



2021

2022

2021

2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000





























Profit/(loss) for the period

114,970

92,672

14,617

(1,540,597)

431,290

68,034





























Items that may be

reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

























Exchange differences on

translation of financial

statements of foreign

operations

7,684

(11,139)

(1,757)

(40,089)

(1,962)

(309)





























Other comprehensive

income / (loss) for the

period

7,684

(11,139)

(1,757)

(40,089)

(1,962)

(309)





























Total comprehensive

income/(loss) for the

period

122,654

81,533

12,860

(1,580,686)

429,328

67,725





























Attributable to:

























Equity shareholders of the

Company

130,401

83,963

13,244

(1,568,554)

429,508

67,753

Non-controlling interests

(7,747)

(2,430)

(384)

(12,132)

(180)

(28)



MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (Expressed in thousands, except for per share and per ADS data)





























Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,



2021

2022

2021

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of profit/(loss)

for the period to adjusted net

profit[5]:























Profit/(loss) for the period

114,970

92,672

14,617

(1,540,597)

431,290

68,034 Add back:























Fair value changes of

redeemable shares with other

preferential rights

-

-

-

1,625,287

-

- Equity-settled share-based

payment expenses

33,983

18,027

2,845

250,362

68,427

10,794

























Adjusted net profit

148,953

110,699

17,462

335,052

499,717

78,828

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the

Company

155,843

114,581

18,074

345,652

501,760

79,150 Non-controlling interests

(6,890)

(3,882)

(612)

(10,600)

(2,043)

(322)



















































Adjusted net earnings per

share for ordinary shares[6]























-Basic

0.13

0.09

0.01

0.30

0.42

0.07 -Diluted

0.13

0.09

0.01

0.30

0.41

0.06

























Adjusted net earnings per

ADS























(Each ADS represents 4 Class

A ordinary shares) -Basic

0.52

0.36

0.06

1.20

1.68

0.27 -Diluted

0.52

0.36

0.06

1.20

1.64

0.26

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Expressed in millions, except percentages)



Three months ended March 31,





Nine months ended March 31,







2021

2022

YOY

2021

2022

YOY (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB

US$



RMB

RMB

US$





































Revenue































Domestic Operations

1,788

1,823

288

2%

5,345

5,909

932

11% -MINISO Brand

1,715

1,686

266

-2%

5,140

5,436

857

6% -TOP TOY Brand

23

111

18

377%

26

352

56

1254% -Others

50

26

4

-48%

179

121

19

-32% International Operations

441

518

81

17%

1,254

1,859

293

48%



2,229

2,341

369

5%

6,599

7,768

1,225

18%

[5] After reviewing its Non-IFRS Financial Measures and their reconciliation items, the Company has determined that impairment loss on non-current assets, which was a reconciliation item for the calculation of the non-IFRS financial measures, should henceforth be excluded as a reconciliation item, given that (i) the Company now considers it to be of recurring nature as the Company expects to continue to record such expenses in the foreseeable future, and (ii) the Company has determined that it directly correlates with the underlying performance of its business operations. Based on this review, the Company has modified the definition of its adjusted net profit to exclude impairment loss on non-current assets as a reconciliation item starting from this quarter. [6] The adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share are computed using adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company, and the number of ordinary shares used in GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share calculation after retrospectively adjusting for the effect of Series A preferred shares issued by the Company that are deemed to have been converted into ordinary shares since July 1, 2020.

