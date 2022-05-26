Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest Nears Record Sellout Ahead of Return to Twin Falls, Idaho in June

Limited Number of Four-Day Passes Still Available for Event Happening June 22-25

FILER, Idaho, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Country and rock fans rejoice as Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest, the four-day concert event and largest in the state of Idaho, returns to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Wednesday, June 22 – Saturday, June 25. With headliners like the Turnpike Troubadours and Koe Wetzel, more than 30,000 people from all 50 states and overseas are gearing up to make their way to the tiny town of Filer, in what's already a record sellout for the highly anticipated fest that's earned the nickname "The People's Festival".

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. (PRNewswire)

With most single-day tickets sold out and only four-day passes remaining, this year's Hwy 30 is expected to be the best yet, a long way from its beginnings as a school fundraiser back in 2009. In addition to a world-class music lineup, concertgoers can expect a step above by way of luxe camping facilities, low-priced concessions, and expanded activities like IV drips and massage sessions.

"We wouldn't be doing this without our fans and volunteers and the people who come back every year and make Hwy 30 the success that it is which is why we do everything in our power to give them the experience that they deserve," said Gordy Schroeder, founder of Hwy 30. "Where else can you go and have a family type of environment while seeing some of the world's biggest bands? We're extremely unique and proud of it."

Each day of Hwy 30 will offer a special tribute to a different group: breast cancer awareness (Wednesday), active military (Thursday), Family Day and truck drivers (Friday), as well as first responders and veterans (Saturday). Four-day passes are available for $299. Tickets available at the gate will go up in price and are not guaranteed. For more information, visit www.hwy30musicfest.com.

About Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Originally created by local Gordy Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hwy30musicfest.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

kristen@andersoncollaborative.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hwy 30 Music Fest