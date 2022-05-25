Monterey Bay Whale Watching Hotel Packages

--Just in time for Summer--

MONTEREY, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale-watching season is in full swing on Monterey Bay. Monterey Bay Inn offers its popular Whale Watching Package throughout the summer, which includes deluxe accommodations for two, Continental breakfast, and a boat tour. The package price starts at $345 per night on select dates.

Monterey Bay Inn Exterior (PRNewswire)

Monterey Bay is one of the best places in the nation to view a variety of marine mammals and seabirds. Guests will cruise the waters of Monterey Bay to encounter majestic grey, blue, and humpback whales, orcas, and playful dolphins. The 4-hour tour is fully narrated by a seasoned marine biologist who shares information about the whales, their habitat, mating rituals, and migration paths. This whale watching trip is educationally oriented, so the biologist will happily answer quests. Guests capture an up-close view while whales migrate and fee just offshore.

Trips are provided by Monterey Bay Whale Watch and depart from Monterey's Fisherman's Wharf #1. Arrive at departure location 1/2 hr. before board time. A 24-hour cancellation is required.

The 49-room Monterey Bay Inn on historic Cannery Row is adjacent to San Carlos Beach, near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guestrooms have balconies with outdoor furniture to enjoy a sweeping view of Monterey Bay; amenities include a rooftop hot tub, easy access to the beach, and a complimentary continental breakfast. Monterey Bay Inn is perfect for family getaways and romantic escapes. Monterey Bay Inn at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940, www.montereybayinn.com.

For reservations, call 1-800-424-6242 or visit reservations@innsofmonterey.com.

