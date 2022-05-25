FAKESPOT'S CONSUMER INNOVATION CONTINUES WITH NEW PROS AND CONS FEATURE

Internet Trust and Transparency Company Continues to Grow and Innovate

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fakespot , consumers' choice for avoiding eCommerce scams and fake reviews, continues to grow despite a slowdown in eCommerce. Online shopper interest in seeing through unreliable reviews and sellers has increased significantly in the last year due in part to eye-opening reports such as the recent CNET article informing consumers about incentivized and fake product reviews on Amazon.

Fakespot has bolstered its platform by releasing new features including Guard and Review Highlights. Online shoppers may now utilize Fakespot's latest feature - Pros and Cons: an AI generated summary of the best product feedback to encourage the best purchasing decisions. Combined with Highlights, Pros and Cons replaces the need to read through reviews and helps fight against fake reviews using complex NLP with machine learning.

Pros and Cons is currently integrated with Fakespot.com analysis reports and will be soon deployed to Fakespot's products platform wide, including its browser extensions . Fakespot is also offering Pros and Cons to brands and marketplaces that want to increase conversions and reduce shopping cart abandonment. Brands and marketplaces may learn more about Pros and Cons and other Fakespot APIs they can leverage here .

Fakespot CEO and Founder Saoud Khalifah is excited to share Pros and Cons with Fakespotters and businesses looking to build trust with their customers. "Trust is critical to eCommerce and innovation is integral to increase it. Pros and Cons strengthens and builds consumer trust that results in conversions and repeat business." remarked Khalifah. According to Khalifah, "We solved a complex NLP and machine learning problem to bring Pros and Cons to millions of consumers when they are shopping online and look forward to helping brands and marketplaces increase customer satisfaction and conversions."

Fakespot's mission is to bring trust and transparency to the Internet by eliminating misinformation and fraud, starting with eCommerce. Fakespot protects consumers while saving them both time and money by using AI to detect unreliable product reviews and third-party sellers in real-time. Its proprietary technology analyzes billions of consumer reviews to quickly identify suspicious activity and then recommend better alternatives to consumers. For more information, visit https://www.fakespot.com

