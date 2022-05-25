EXEMPTAX launches new Stripe App to simplify tax exemption certificate compliance

EXEMPTAX Stripe App provides an integrated tax exemption certificate management solution

Simplify the collection, validation, and renewal of tax exemption certificates to manage and reduce audit risk

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXEMPTAX, a leading SaaS solution provider for US tax exemption certificate management, is working with Stripe to launch a seamless integration available through the new Stripe App Marketplace.

The EXEMPTAX Stripe App provides Stripe users with an intuitive and integrated tax-exemption management experience.

Managing resale, manufacturing, and other tax exemption certificates is a complex undertaking for businesses and their customers. The nature of tax exemption certificate management across US jurisdictions provides for confusion and errors, leading to sales tax exposure – resulting in penalties, back taxes, and additional expenses. EXEMPTAX via the Stripe App Marketplace simplifies the management of tax exemption certificates and reduces audit risk.

"Most businesses see sales tax compliance as an expensive and necessary evil to manage," says Tom Weiss, founder and CEO of EXEMPTAX. "The EXEMPTAX Stripe App provides Stripe users with an intuitive and integrated tax-exemption management experience, simplifying the complicated task of collecting, validating, and renewing tax exemption certificates." Weiss further adds, "The goal of utilizing the EXEMPTAX Stripe App is to reduce audit risk through an affordable and convenient solution for Stripe users."

Become more efficient and reduce your workload through the EXEMPTAX Stripe App:

End-to-end solution to collect, validate, and renew tax exemption certificates

Automated renewal handling of expired and expiring tax exemption certificates

Pre-configured tax validation rules supporting validation of tax exemption certificates

Intuitive report builder to respond to internal requests and external audits quickly

About EXEMPTAX

EXEMPTAX was founded in 2019. Shortly thereafter EXEMPTAX quickly grew its client base from small businesses to large enterprises. In 2021, EXEMPTAX began partnering with prominent CPA and tax advisory firms across the US on a white label basis. As of 2022, EXEMPTAX handles more than 1 million customer records on its platform and has helped many businesses across the US save money, lower tax exposure, and ultimately reduce their audit risk.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies – from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups – use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

View original content:

SOURCE EXEMPTAX