The leading regulatory healthcare attorney and disability rights leader brings 20 years of healthcare policy experience and a passion for health equity to the value-based PBM

MONTVALE, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), is excited to welcome Ted Kennedy, Jr. to its Board of Directors. Kennedy's appointment as a board member will strengthen EmpiRx Health's commitment to transforming healthcare benefits. EmpiRx Health is at the forefront of healthcare innovation. A clinically-advanced population health management strategy and financially-aligned pay-for-performance model drive improved health outcomes and sustainable cost savings for its clients and patients.

EmpiRx Health Announces Ted Kennedy, Jr. As New Board Member

"We are thrilled to welcome Ted Kennedy Jr. to the EmpiRx Health Board of Directors. His impressive background in healthcare policy and his work toward equal rights for people with disabilities will be an asset to our continued growth," said CEO of EmpiRx Health, Karthik Ganesh. "His appointment comes at a time when healthcare costs have become unsustainable—EmpiRx Health customers and people nationwide are in urgent need for value-based healthcare benefits. We look forward to the contributions Ted will make to continue to innovate and lead in the healthcare space."

Kennedy is a healthcare attorney and partner in the law firm Epstein Becker Green, where he advises many of the nation's foremost healthcare companies on the key legal, regulatory, reimbursement, coverage issues and emerging policy changes facing hospitals, post-acute providers, government and commercial insurance entities, and life sciences companies. From 2015 to 2019, Ted also served as a State Senator in the Connecticut General Assembly.

As an amputee and childhood bone cancer survivor, Kennedy is an active leader in the disability rights and independent living movement. He currently serves as Board Chair of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), one of the nation's leading civil rights and public policy organizations dedicated to social reform and equal rights for people with disabilities. He also serves as Co-Chair of the Disability Equality Index (DEI), the leading corporate social responsibility, accountability and ESG benchmarking tool that scores and tracks businesses on their disability inclusion policies.

Kennedy's appointment adds to an exciting year for EmpiRx Health. In addition to being named a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year and having received multi-year recognition on the Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies, this past April, EmpiRx Health hosted its second annual Value Xchange virtual event. With prominent industry thought leaders, the virtual event kickstarted the change that is needed to disrupt and transform healthcare benefits.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the industry's most clinically advanced and only value-based PBM, and has received multi-year recognition on the Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies. EmpiRx Health's growth is fueled by the highly unique and client-aligned nature of its value proposition – a pay-for-performance financial model with guaranteed savings, an industry-first and client-tailored population health management approach, and an unparalleled high-touch service experience that has resulted in industry-best client retention rates.

