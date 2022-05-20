Global X ETFs Announces ETF Reverse Stock Split of POTX

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced a reverse split of the Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) ("the Fund").

Effective after market close on June 10, 2022, the Fund will affect a reverse split at a ratio of 1:6. The reverse split will increase the price per share of the Fund with a proportionate decrease in the number of shares outstanding. For example, every six pre-split shares will result in receipt of one post-split share, which will be priced six times higher than the net asset value (NAV) of a pre-split share.

Illustration of Reverse Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical 1:6 reverse split:



Period # of

Shares

Owned Hypothetical

NAV Value of

Shares Pre-Split 600 $10 $6,000 Post-Split 100 $60 $6,000

Fractional Shares

As a result of the reverse split, a shareholder of the Fund's shares could potentially hold fractional shares. In this case, a Fund will redeem the cash value (at NAV) of any fractional shares resulting from the reverse split. Receipt of cash in lieu of fractional shares may result in a taxable event to shareholders, and each shareholder should consult with the shareholder's own tax advisers with respect to the appropriate treatment of the receipt of such cash payment.

Important Disclosures

This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which are available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).

iSource: Global X, as of 4/04/22

iiMirae Asset, as of December 2021

iiiMirae Asset, as of 4/04/22

