New Invicti research indicates that 65% of cybersecurity professionals and app developers believe they've saved their companies $1M+ this year by preventing breaches

New Invicti research indicates that 65% of cybersecurity professionals and app developers believe they've saved their companies $1M+ this year by preventing breaches

Amidst the Great Resignation, frontline cybersecurity and DevOps defenders are spending four+ hours a day addressing security issues, yet find their jobs extremely important for their organization

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As breaches continue to rise, cybersecurity and development professionals are feeling the pressure to maintain their organizations' security postures. Invicti Security™ today released research in its State of the DevSecOps Professional: At Work and off the Clock report unveiling how developers and security professionals are overworked and understaffed, yet prideful of their roles within their organizations.

Invicti Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/Invicti Security) (PRNewswire)

Conducted in partnership with Wakefield Research, the report is based on a survey of 500 cybersecurity professionals and software developers with at least a Director title within their organization. Surveyed individuals came from U.S. companies with 2,000 or more employees.

The survey reveals that the Great Resignation and impending cyberattacks have created added stress on their jobs:

DevSecOps professionals spend more than 4 hours each workday addressing security issues that never should have happened in the first place, with 41% of cybersecurity professionals spending 5+ hours addressing security issues compared to 32% of their developer counterparts.

After the last vulnerability is discovered, 81% of professionals are likely to already feel anxious about the next.

It's affecting personal lives too. Half of cybersecurity and development pros (50%) have had to log in over the weekend or on their own time, and 1 in 3 blew off a date or night out with friends. In fact, 41% of developers blew off a night out compared to 34% of their cybersecurity counterparts.

Despite this, the majority of professionals are proud of their careers, and they see their overall work making a positive impact. The findings show:

Because of their work, 65% of cybersecurity and development professionals believe they've saved their companies $1M+ this year by preventing breaches.

94% agree that digital transformation and the move to a remote work model in recent years have made their role more valuable and rewarding.

They believe they've chosen an attractive career path. Eighty-eight percent said they would be proud to put "cybersecurity expert" in an online dating profile.

49% of respondents say they are "besties" with their counterparts, while 28% say they are "frenemies." That's up 14% from the Fall Edition of the Working relationships are improving between security and development.That's up 14% from the Fall Edition of the Invicti AppSec Indicator

"Moving to the cloud and the pressure to secure everything without slowing down business priorities has made cybersecurity and development professionals the unsung heroes of their organization," said Sonali Shah, Chief Product Officer at Invicti. "But with strapped teams, organizations are struggling to retain talent. That's why it's critical to prioritize technology that protects the organization while also enabling collaboration, automating manual tasks, and in turn, promoting overall well-being."

Click here to access the full blog post with all of the research.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security is transforming the way web applications are secured. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti enables organizations in every industry to continuously scan and secure all of their web applications and APIs at the speed of innovation. Invicti provides a comprehensive view of an organization's entire web application portfolio, and powerful automation and integrations enable customers to achieve broad coverage of even thousands of applications. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serves more than 3,500 organizations of all sizes all over the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Wakefield Research

Wakefield Research is a leading, independent provider of quantitative, qualitative, and hybrid market research. Wakefield Research supports the world's most prominent brands and agencies, including 50 of the Fortune 100, in more than 90 countries. Our work regularly appears in top-tier media. More information is available at www.wakefieldresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Glosser

Invicti Security

chelsea.glosser@invicti.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invicti Security