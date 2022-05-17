Motor Supply Co, Inc. Welcomes David Ward as Director of Supply Chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Supply Co, Inc., an emerging leader in the automotive aftermarket supply business, today announces the strategic hire of David Ward as Director of Supply Chain. The addition of Mr. Ward will support and accelerate the continued development of Motor Supply Co's product portfolio.

Prior to joining Motor Supply Co, David spent two years as Sr. Product Director at Fisher Auto Parts. At Fisher Auto Parts, he was responsible for key vendor relationships and product lifecycle management throughout the organization. David began his career in the automotive aftermarket with NAPA Auto Parts, a Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), in Atlanta, GA. During his time with NAPA, David held various product management roles and spent his last three years as Sr. Market Manager for the tools & equipment, and paint &body categories.

"David joining our operating team strengthens our ability to expand and accelerate our product and services portfolio with new offerings to our customers. Doing this with speed in partnership with leading industry vendors and service providers will give us the opportunity to better serve our customer base and expand into the broader market," says Shawn Heitz, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Motor Supply Co, Inc.

The announcement comes as Motor Supply Co continues to innovate and expand its offerings through custom technology, on the backbone of Oracle's NetSuite product. With their vision to build more than a marketplace, this is one more piece in a strategy to become fully integrated across all supply categories to better serve the automotive aftermarket industry, and direct-to-consumer alike.

Today, the company offers products from brands such as Bosch, Roth, Trico, Motor Supply Co private label, Liquidynamics, Sherwin Williams, and more. The company plans to add at least three new supply vendors each month throughout the balance of the year to further their support of the independent shop owner, the Automotive Training Institute (ATI) membership base, and all installers throughout the industry.

About Motor Supply Co, Inc.

Motor Supply Co was founded in 2021 to provide a world-class value-added eCommerce marketplace to empower independent auto-shops to buy quality products at wholesale pricing. To shop or register for an account on Motor Supply Co please visit https://www.motorsupplyco.com/.

