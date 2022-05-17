Kraton Commences a Global Tree Planting Initiative, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Sustainability

HOUSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces its commitment to collaborate with Tree-Nation to plant thousands of pine trees in 2022, reflecting its continued focus on sustainability, fighting climate change and offsetting its CO2 emissions.

Tree-Nation Nation is an international non-profit organization which plants saplings worldwide to help combat climate change, support agroforestry, preserve biodiversity, and strengthen communities. The initiative in collaboration with Tree-Nation furthers Kraton's own commitment to advancing global sustainability.

"We are readily developing our sustainability initiatives, and the new Tree Planting project is aligned with our sustainability strategy. With the growing importance of managing environmental and climate changes, we are pleased to support this cause," said Marcello Boldrini, CEO of Kraton Pine Chemicals and Chief Sustainability Officer. "The effects of this initiative, specifically, improving soil and water conservation, increasing wildlife habitat, and improving the land's capacity to adapt to climate change align with our own efforts to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and provide sustainable products."

The United Nations assesses that between 2015 and 2020, deforestation was estimated at 10 million hectares per year. With contribution of over 400,000 citizens and over 10,000 companies such as Kraton, Tree-Nation has planted more than 20,909,184 trees, reforesting more than 19,000 hectares to date.

